“There are decades when nothing happens; and there are weeks when decades happen.” The Vladimir Lenin quote applies to life as it does equally to markets.

Over the last month or so, the markets witnessed what can be considered a once-in-a-decade event. Spooked by the coronavirus pandemic, indices in most large markets globally, including India, fell over 30 percent, and at a speed that was not witnessed even during the 2008 global financial crisis.

But markets appeared to put a bottom in place on March 23 after the S&P 500 in the US reached 2,237 while the Nifty touched 7,610.

Both indices have rebounded roughly 10 percent since but stocks continue to remain volatile making investors whether the March 23 lows will remain or whether markets could again test them.

Some analysts believe they will.

Jeffrey Gundlach, also known as Wall Street's bond king, believes that the economic uncertainty arising out of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns will continue to rile stocks and that stocks could again go lower in April following the recent rebound.

"I would bet that low would get taken out," CNBC quoted Gundlach as saying on his webcast, who added that only once the lows were taken will a more "enduring" bottom be reached.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said the answers to whether stocks and indeed the economy have bottomed out -- at least in the US -- lay elsewhere: healthcare.

Cramer added that the US administration's latest projection that between 100,000 and 240,000 could die from the pandemic in the US alone was a rude awakening.

"The real problem is the current health system. Until and unless that is addressed, people won't be able to go back to work. Consumer demand will not pick up until the health crisis is mitigated," he said.

Commodities guru Jim Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum Fund with George Soros, said that the pandemic had changed some people's behaviours permanently.

"Life is not such that we are all going to take the bus and take boats again", Business Insider quoted Rogers as saying, who added that he expects the "worst bear market" of his life.

Cramer, though, maintained that once the spread will be contained, stocks will become attractive yet again.