Stocks rally again on expected Fed rate cuts; euro on defensive
Updated : July 04, 2019 08:25 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent as did Japan's benchmark Nikkei, and Australia was up 0.6 percent. A US public holiday kept activity somewhat subdued.
On Wall Street, which closed at midday Wednesday for the eve of the US Independence Day, all three major stock indexes finished at a record closing highs as expectations grew that the Fed would take a more dovish turn.
Global sovereign bond rallied overnight. The 10-year Treasury note yield plunged to 1.939, a level last seen following Donald Trump's election as president in November 2016.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more