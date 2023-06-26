Stocks of Saksoft, Force Motors and Titagarh Rail surge over two-fold in three months

Of 1,030 companies with a minimum market capitalisation Rs 1000 crore , more than a third of the sample have clocked over 25 percent returns since March 24. Companies like Saksoft, Force Motors, Titagarh Rail System saw their stocks more than doubling during the same period.

A 11 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 from March lows saw the index almost reclaiming its earlier record that it hit in December last year. But a further look at data gleaned from broader space has something more to reveal.

Of 1,030 companies with a minimum market capitalisation Rs 1000 crore , more than a third of the sample have clocked over 25 percent returns since March 24. Companies like Saksoft, Force Motors, Titagarh Rail System saw their stocks more than doubling during the same period. While 81 companies from the sample yielded returns of over 50 percent over the last three months, just 23 firms marked double-digit losses to the investors.

Shares of Force Motors climbed to a fresh record high of Rs 2357.90 on Monday, as investors continued to bet on its turnaround story. After two successive years of losses, Force Motors turned the corner in FY23. The company reported a net profit of Rs 133.64 crore against a loss of Rs 92 core in FY22 and Rs 124 crore in FY21.

Titagarh Rail Systems, the third biggest gainer has returned 102 percent to its shareholders since March 24. Analysts are of the view that strong macroeconomic tailwinds along with government’s push for augmenting railway infrastructure bodes well with the company. Moreover, focus on rolling procurement for both freight and passenger trains and the creation of new public transportation i.e., metro and high-speed rail will boost its topline.

Stocks Gains since March 24 (%) Saksoft 112.8 Force Motors 105.0 Titagarh Rail Systems 102.3 Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore 99.2 Patel Engineering 97.3 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 96.7

Additionally, the market capitalisation of companies like Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Rail Vikas Nigam, Macrotech Developers, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Zomato and many others surged anywhere between Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 29,000 crore since March 24.

The aggregate market capitalisation of the sample stood at Rs 286.75 lakh crore as of Monday, which is 98.7 percent of the combined market capitalisation of all listed firms on the BSE.