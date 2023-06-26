CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsStocks of Saksoft, Force Motors and Titagarh Rail surge over two fold in three months

Stocks of Saksoft, Force Motors and Titagarh Rail surge over two-fold in three months

Stocks of Saksoft, Force Motors and Titagarh Rail surge over two-fold in three months
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yoosef K  Jun 26, 2023 7:28:42 PM IST (Published)

Of 1,030 companies with a minimum market capitalisation Rs 1000 crore , more than a third of the sample have clocked over 25 percent returns since March 24. Companies like Saksoft, Force Motors, Titagarh Rail System saw their stocks more than doubling during the same period.

A 11 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 from March lows saw the index almost reclaiming its earlier record that it hit in December last year. But a further look at data gleaned from broader space has something more to reveal.

Live TV

Loading...

Of 1,030 companies with a minimum market capitalisation Rs 1000 crore , more than a third of the sample have clocked over 25 percent returns since March 24. Companies like Saksoft, Force Motors, Titagarh Rail System saw their stocks more than doubling during the same period. While 81 companies from the sample yielded returns of over 50 percent over the last three months, just 23 firms marked double-digit losses to the investors.
Shares of Force Motors climbed to a fresh record high of Rs 2357.90 on Monday, as investors continued to bet on its turnaround story. After two successive years of losses, Force Motors turned the corner in FY23. The company reported a net profit of Rs 133.64 crore against a loss of Rs 92 core in FY22 and Rs 124 crore in FY21.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X