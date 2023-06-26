Stocks of Saksoft, Force Motors and Titagarh Rail surge over two-fold in three months

Of 1,030 companies with a minimum market capitalisation Rs 1000 crore , more than a third of the sample have clocked over 25 percent returns since March 24. Companies like Saksoft, Force Motors, Titagarh Rail System saw their stocks more than doubling during the same period.

A 11 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 from March lows saw the index almost reclaiming its earlier record that it hit in December last year. But a further look at data gleaned from broader space has something more to reveal.

Of 1,030 companies with a minimum market capitalisation Rs 1000 crore , more than a third of the sample have clocked over 25 percent returns since March 24. Companies like Saksoft, Force Motors, Titagarh Rail System saw their stocks more than doubling during the same period. While 81 companies from the sample yielded returns of over 50 percent over the last three months, just 23 firms marked double-digit losses to the investors.

Shares of Force Motors climbed to a fresh record high of Rs 2357.90 on Monday, as investors continued to bet on its turnaround story. After two successive years of losses, Force Motors turned the corner in FY23. The company reported a net profit of Rs 133.64 crore against a loss of Rs 92 core in FY22 and Rs 124 crore in FY21.