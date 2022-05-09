Why Street is divided over L&T Infotech-Mindtree merger

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree recovered much of their initial losses in choppy trade on Monday. On Friday, the boards of directors of LTI and Mindtree companies gave nod to a composite scheme of amalgamation between the two companies. The $3.5-billion merger is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

At 1 pm, the L&T Infotech stock was down by Rs 50.6 or 1.1 percent at Rs 4542.5 apiece on BSE, in some respite for investors it dipped to as low as Rs 4,486.4 apiece during the session so far.

Mindtree shares were down by Rs 93.1 or 2.8 percent at Rs 3,281.6 apiece, having slid to as low as Rs 3,206.9 apiece in intraday trade.

LTI will hold a 68.7 percent stake in the combined entity, which will be called LTIMindtree.

Analysts however remain divided on the proposed merger between the two IT services giants.

Apurva Prasad, Research Analyst-IT at HDFC Securities, believes the amalgamation will be positive for both companies.

"The deal itself is quite positive. It opens up substantial cross-sell opportunities, revenue synergies as well as cost synergies that over a period of time can be fairly strong," he said.

JPMorgan downgraded both the stocks. The brokerage is of the view there are significant amalgamation challenges in store for the companies.

Prasad agreed that challenges do remain but only in the near term.

"There is some risk mitigation that needs to happen and should probably be more work-in-progress, whether it is competition becoming more aggressive in some of the short cycle deals or some of the transition leadership that's going to play out," he said.

AM Naik, Chairman of LTI, said that the move will be a win-win for all.

"This merger represents our continued commitment to grow the IT services business in line with our strategic vision. The highly complementary businesses of LTI and Mindtree will make this integration a ‘win-win’ proposition for our customers, investors, shareholders, and employees," he said.