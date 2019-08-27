Stocks, dollar rise as US-China trade rhetoric softens
Updated : August 27, 2019 06:33 AM IST
Trump's comments after the G7 summit of world leaders in France followed Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's remarks that China was willing to resolve the trade dispute through "calm" negotiations.
The Chinese yuan, which had fallen to an 11-year low in the onshore market and hit a record low in the offshore market, pared losses.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.93 points, or 1.05 percent, to 25,898.83, the S&P 500 gained 31.27 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,878.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 101.97 points, or 1.32 percent, to 7,853.74.
