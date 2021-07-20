Stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues as worries mount over the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many countries, including the US. Earlier on Monday, domestic equity benchmarks posted their biggest drop in more than two months as a selloff in global markets and lacklustre corporate results sapped risk appetite. A plunging rupee, which slumped 31 paise against the US dollar, also weighed on sentiment.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,305

—Buy Apollo Hospital with a stop loss of Rs 3,830, target at Rs 3,940

—Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 2,125, target at Rs 2,180

—Sell ZEE Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 201

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 183.9, target at Rs 192

—Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 103, target at Rs 111

—Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,486, target at Rs 1,445

—Sell M&M Finance Services with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 150

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.