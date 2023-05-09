Anuj Gupta's top 5 stock picks for this week: IRFC, JSW ...

CNBC-TV18 spoke to a market expert and here's what he has recommended for this week's trading session. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Indian Railway Finance Corp, Ircon International, Century Textile and Industries, Gati and JSW Steel Limited for this week's trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty commenced the week on a strong note, rising over one percentage with heavyweights led by Reliance Industries, the Bajaj twins and HDFC twins, even as other biggies in the banking space contributed their bit. Mid and small indices too rallied smartly as most sectoral indices ended in the green in today's (May 8) trading session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 709.96 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 61,764.25 levels to inch closer to the 62,000-mark. Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC were the top gainers, while Coal India, Adani Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy, Britannia were among the top losers.

The broader Nifty was up 1.08 percent and closed at 18,264.40 levels. Speaking about the Nifty index, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities, said: "The Nifty index is being controlled by the bulls, and they have been able to maintain their grip. The index has gone beyond the high point it had reached in the previous week, and the strong buying has led to a shift in the base level from 18,000 to 18,200. The current situation suggests that the index is still in buy mode, and it will remain so as long as it manages to hold on to the support of 18,200.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to a market expert and here's what he has recommended for this week's trading session. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Indian Railway Finance Corp, Ircon International, Century Textile and Industries, Gati and JSW Steel Limited for this week's trading session.

Check out the targets and stoploss:

1. Indian Railway Finance Corp: Buy | Target Rs 48 | Stop Loss Rs 29.

Positive chart structure, bullish candlestick pattern and substantial volumes.

2. Ircon International: Buy | Target Rs 105 | Stop Loss Rs 77.

Bullish candlestick patterns, higher top higher bottom formations, trading on record high levels, substantial volumes indicating optimism in the stock.

3. Century Textile Industries: Buy | Target Rs 760 | Stop Loss Rs 680.

Triangle breakout with volumes, trading above 4-month high levels, bullish candlestick pattern forming on the charts, which indicates further optimism in the stock.

4. Gati: Buy | Target Rs 135 | Stop Loss Rs 117.

Trend line breakout on the charts, recover from oversold zone, technical indicators showing positive crossover.

5. JSW Steel Limited: Buy | Target Rs 760 | Stop Loss Rs 709.

Positive trend, trading above 20 week's moving average, following positive indicators.