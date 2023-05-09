Anuj Gupta's top 5 stock picks for this week: IRFC, JSW ...

2 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18 spoke to a market expert and here's what he has recommended for this week's trading session. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Indian Railway Finance Corp, Ircon International, Century Textile and Industries, Gati and JSW Steel Limited for this week's trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.
Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty commenced the week on a strong note, rising over one percentage with heavyweights led by Reliance Industries, the Bajaj twins and HDFC twins, even as other biggies in the banking space contributed their bit. Mid and small indices too rallied smartly as most sectoral indices ended in the green in today's (May 8) trading session.
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 709.96 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 61,764.25 levels to inch closer to the 62,000-mark. Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC were the top gainers, while Coal India, Adani Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy, Britannia were among the top losers.
