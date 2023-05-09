English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeAnuj Gupta's top 5 stock picks for this week: IRFC, JSW ... News

Anuj Gupta's top 5 stock picks for this week: IRFC, JSW ...

Anuj Gupta's top 5 stock picks for this week: IRFC, JSW ...
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 9, 2023 10:17:42 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18 spoke to a market expert and here's what he has recommended for this week's trading session. Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a buy recommendation on Indian Railway Finance Corp, Ircon International, Century Textile and Industries, Gati and JSW Steel Limited for this week's trading session. Check out the targets and stoploss.

Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty commenced the week on a strong note, rising over one percentage with heavyweights led by Reliance Industries, the Bajaj twins and HDFC twins, even as other biggies in the banking space contributed their bit. Mid and small indices too rallied smartly as most sectoral indices ended in the green in today's (May 8) trading session.

Live Tv

Loading...

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 709.96 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 61,764.25 levels to inch closer to the 62,000-mark. Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC were the top gainers, while Coal India, Adani Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy, Britannia were among the top losers.


ALSO READ

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X