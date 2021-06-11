Stock Markey Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher with both benchmarks hitting new highs on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers after US' S&P500 ended at a record high. The Sensex rose 234 points to its new high of 52,534 while the Nifty jumped 78 points to its record high of 15,816. Broad-based buying was seen in all sectors lifting the sentiment further. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent. On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid. COal India, Hindalco, JSW Steel and RIL were the top gainers hwile Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Divi's Labs, HDFC Life and Wipro led the losses. Among sectors, metals rose the most, up 1 percent while the banking, auto, fin services and energy sectors were up around half a percent each.
Three IPOs to hit the market next week
After a dull period owing to the second wave of COVID-19, IPOs are back, with three companies -- Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar and Navoday Enterprises -- all set to launch their initial public offerings next week. All three will launch their IPOs on June 14. Here are the details of IPOs opening next week:
Shyam Metalics & Energy - Steel manufacturer Shyam Metalics & Energy will launch its IPO on June 14 at a price band of Rs 303-306 per share. The Rs 909-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 657 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 252 crore by promoters.
Sona Comstar - The IPO of auto component manufacturer Sona Comstar will open for subscription on June 14 and close on June 16. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 285-291 per share. The Rs 5,550-crore offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd.
Navoday Enterprises - Navoday Enterprises, a marketing and event management company, will also launch its IPO on June 14 with a price band fixed at Rs 20 apiece. The SME company aims to raise around Rs 46.08 crore from the issue which will close on June 17. The shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.
Fed to announce QE taper in Aug or Sept on rising inflation concerns: Poll
The Federal Reserve is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond-buying program, but won’t start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found. A significant number of Fed watchers also said the central bank would wait until later in the year before announcing a taper, now the main focus for markets fretting over rising inflation as an end to the pandemic in the United States is insight. Booming demand with the US economy reopening is expected to continue and push up consumer prices this year, with the June 4-10 Reuters poll of over 100 economists showing an upgrade to both growth and inflation forecasts. Nearly 60 percent of economists or 29 of 50, who responded to an additional question said a much-anticipated taper announcement from the central bank will come next quarter, despite a patchy recovery in the job market in recent months. More here
TCS rewarded shareholders handsomely; investors earned 3,000% returns in 17 years
Tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 10 announced that it had disbursed Rs 33,873 crore to shareholders. The massive sum was paid via share buybacks and share dividends. TCS paid Rs 16,000 crore alone via a buyback.TCS Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, said that the company's total dividend payout was Rs 38 per share, including three interim dividends of Rs 23 per share. Speaking about the meteoric rise in value of TCS shares over the past 2 decades, Chandrasekaran said, "Looking back, if you had invested in one TCS share at the issue price of Rs 850 in the IPO in 2004, the value of that investment today in a period of 17 years, would be around Rs 28,000, a return of over 3,000 percent on your investment." TCS returned 95 percent of its free-cash-flow to shareholders in FY21, even as the company saw 17.1 percent growth in total contract value for the same period. More here
Fuel prices touch new highs; petrol crosses Rs 102-mark in Mumbai
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices on Friday after keeping them unchanged on Thursday. The petrol price was raised by 28-29 paise and diesel by 28-30 paise per litre across cities. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 95.85 and Rs 86.75 per litre in the national capital, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to Rs 102.04 per litre on Friday. The cost of diesel advanced to Rs 94.15 a litre. In last 11 days, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by up to Rs 1.70 per litre.
S&P 500 closes at record high as long-term inflation fears abate
Wall Street stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing above its prior record high set on May 7, as economic data appeared to support the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the current wave of heightened inflation will be temporary. All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, with market-leading megacap stocks putting the Nasdaq out front. But economically sensitive transports and smallcaps ended the session in negative territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.1 points, or 0.06%, to 34,466.24; the S&P 500 gained 19.63 points, or 0.47%, at 4,239.18; and the Nasdaq Composite added 108.58 points, or 0.78%, at 14,020.33.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended near-record closing high on Thursday boosted mainly by banking and financial stocks. Heavyweights Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank contributed the most to the indices. Meanwhile, gains in IT, metal and pharma sectors further lifted the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 359 points higher at 52,300 while the Nifty rose 102 points to settle at 15,738. Both benchmarks ended at record closing highs on June 7. Sensex rose 213 points to 52,313 and Nifty 81 points to 15,752 on that day. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up over 1.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Divi's Labs and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, UPL, Shree Cement and Adani Ports led the losses.
