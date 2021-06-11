  • SENSEX
Stock Markey Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: June 11, 2021 09:25:15 IST

Stock Markey Live Updates: Indian indices opened higher with both benchmarks hitting new highs on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers after US' S&P500 ended at a record high. The Sensex rose 277 points to its new high of 52,578 while the Nifty jumped 86 points to its record high of 15,824. Broad-based buying was seen in all sectors lifting the sentiment further.

