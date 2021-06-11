Stock Markey Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs; all sectors in the green

Three IPOs to hit the market next week

After a dull period owing to the second wave of COVID-19, IPOs are back, with three companies -- Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar and Navoday Enterprises -- all set to launch their initial public offerings next week. All three will launch their IPOs on June 14. Here are the details of IPOs opening next week:

Shyam Metalics & Energy - Steel manufacturer Shyam Metalics & Energy will launch its IPO on June 14 at a price band of Rs 303-306 per share. The Rs 909-crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 657 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) up to Rs 252 crore by promoters.

Sona Comstar - The IPO of auto component manufacturer Sona Comstar will open for subscription on June 14 and close on June 16. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 285-291 per share. The Rs 5,550-crore offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 5,250 crore by Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd.

Navoday Enterprises - Navoday Enterprises, a marketing and event management company, will also launch its IPO on June 14 with a price band fixed at Rs 20 apiece. The SME company aims to raise around Rs 46.08 crore from the issue which will close on June 17. The shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.