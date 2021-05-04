Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn flat as heavyweights RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank drag

Here’s what Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities has to say on Tata Chemicals, Kotak Bank and insurance companies

On Tata Chemicals

“A correction in Tata Chemicals is a good opportunity. We are seeing a run-away boom in commodity prices and that will not escape Tata Chemicals which is predominantly a chemical company. Also a lot of their expansion plans in India are going on-stream. So, if you look at buying into the stock at a minor correction, over the next 3-6 months it could good give very good returns going ahead.”

On Kotak Mahindra Bank

“It is not the time to sell-off in Kotak Mahindra Bank because of a minor disappointment. Maybe such corrections are good opportunities. So, I am not that negative on Kotak Bank on the medium to long term.”

On insurance companies

“Insurance will soon become pretty much mainstream over the next 5 years the way banking has become and few stocks may even find themselves in Sensex and Nifty over the next 2-3 years or so. This is a sector where investors must have a small amount of exposure which will gradually increase over the years and any of the insurance companies – I think all three, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, or SBI Life move up more or less in tandem. So, very positive on the sector and SBI Life in particular.”