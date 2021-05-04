Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn flat as heavyweights RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank drag

STOCK TIPS: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head Of Research, Quantsapp Advisory
Buy 5400 strike call option in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 180 with a stop loss at Rs 130.
Buy 4000 strike call option in Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 60.
Buy 700 stroke call option in Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 28 with a stop loss at Rs 17.
SBI Life shares rise over 4% on strong Q4 profit; stock hits 52-week high
SBI Life share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,005.05, rising over 4 percent on Tuesday early trade, a day after the insurance behemoth posted a net profit of Rs 532.38 crore for the March quarter.
Market updated: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, Bank Nifty up 1.2%
At 10.04 am, the Sensex traded 0.19 percent higher, up by 94 ponts, at 48812, while the Nifty was higher by 0.23 percent, rising 34 points, to 14,668. The Midcap index was up 1.11 percent and the banking gauge surged 1.2 percent.
BIG News | Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett names Greg Abel as his successor
Here’s what Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities has to say on Tata Chemicals, Kotak Bank and insurance companies
On Tata Chemicals
“A correction in Tata Chemicals is a good opportunity. We are seeing a run-away boom in commodity prices and that will not escape Tata Chemicals which is predominantly a chemical company. Also a lot of their expansion plans in India are going on-stream. So, if you look at buying into the stock at a minor correction, over the next 3-6 months it could good give very good returns going ahead.”
On Kotak Mahindra Bank
“It is not the time to sell-off in Kotak Mahindra Bank because of a minor disappointment. Maybe such corrections are good opportunities. So, I am not that negative on Kotak Bank on the medium to long term.”
On insurance companies
“Insurance will soon become pretty much mainstream over the next 5 years the way banking has become and few stocks may even find themselves in Sensex and Nifty over the next 2-3 years or so. This is a sector where investors must have a small amount of exposure which will gradually increase over the years and any of the insurance companies – I think all three, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, or SBI Life move up more or less in tandem. So, very positive on the sector and SBI Life in particular.”
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start 0.5% higher led by midcaps, banks
Benchmark Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty, started 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday led by buying in midcaps, which rose nearly a percent, and bank shares. The sentiment improved as coronavirus cases showed a downtrend. At 9.16 am, the Sensex surged 268 points or 0.55 percent at 48,986, and the Nifty was up 84 points or 0.58 percent at 14,718. Among shares, Axis Bank, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were top gainers, rising between 1.5 and 2 percent. Oil marketing companies also rose over 1.5 percent as they raised retail prices for petrol and diesel. Global brokerage Credit Suisse had last week indicated in a report that OMCs will likely start raising fuel prices post Assembly election results.
Rupee | The rupee rose by 14 paise to close a nearly one-month high of 73.95 against the US dollar on Monday following losses in the American currency in the global markets. A fall in crude oil prices and positive economic data helped the local unit pare early losses. The rupee had opened lower at 74.25 and hit the day's low of 74.33 later in line with early losses in the domestic equities. The local unit, however, pared its losses in afternoon trade on the back of dollar sale by exporters, positive manufacturing data and a recovery in stock indices. The rupee touched a high of 73.90 before closing at 73.95, the highest closing level since April 6.
Oil edges up on US, Europe demand growth prospects
Oil prices added to overnight gains on Tuesday, buoyed as more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract more travellers, which would help offset weakened fuel demand in India as COVID19 cases soar.
Asia's share markets edge up on recovery signals
Asia’s share markets were mostly higher Tuesday as regional equity investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.05 percent on the back of a positive lead from Wall Street overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened 0.3 percent higher at 28,441.95.
US Stocks | Stocks were solidly higher on Monday, and investors cheered a strong dose of positive earnings reports as well as economic data that showed the US economy is growing. The S&P 500 index was up 0.6 percent as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2 percent. The S&P is adding to the 5.2 percent gains from April, its best month since November 2020, when President Joe Biden was elected. It logged a gain of about 28 percent between November and April.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Domestic stock markets recovered to settle on a flat note with financials relatively underperforming on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex index ended 63.84 points or 0.13 percent down at 48,718.52, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark closed 3.05 points or 0.02 percent up at 14,634.15. Overall, Sensex gained 690 points and Nifty 218 points from the day’s low, while the midcap index rose by 328 points and Nifty bank by 559 points from lows.
Good morning, readers! I am Anshul from the desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!