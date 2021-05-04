  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 49 seconds ago
auto refresh

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn flat as heavyweights RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank drag

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: May 04, 2021 10:01:46 IST

event highlights

Stock markets LIVE updates: Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded flat after starting on a positive note as index heavyweight stocks RIL, HUL, HDFC Bank offset gains in other counters.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement