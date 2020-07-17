Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 134 points higher, Nifty around 10,786; BPCL, Britannia top gainers

FIDC seeks govt support to direct liquidity to small, mid-sized NBFCs
Non-bank lenders’ association Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has sought government intervention to ensure that smaller NBFCs get access to funds.
In a letter addressed to the Finance Minister, FIDC said that despite various government and regulatory measures, small and medium NBFCs continued to face difficulties in raising funds.
“The interventions by the Government through TLTRO 2.0, PCG 2.0, Special Liquidity Scheme etc. targeted to infuse liquidity has provided only limited relief to small and medium-sized NBFCs as most of the money has flowed into a small number of large NBFCs, which are highly rated,” it said in its letter. Continue readng
Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings
The consumer goods firms are expected to see a significant impact on earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 led lockdown on supply chain and manufacturing. The consumer discretionary segments and categories vulnerable to social distancing have also seen persistently weak demand for a major part of the quarter.
Near-normalcy was witnessed in the month of June in several staples categories with some of the discretionary demand also surprisingly bouncing back in the month. Read more
Jefferies' Chris Wood decries blanket lockdown in India, claims there is no need for COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus-forced lockdown is hurting India more than COVID-19, Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.
Wood advocated for localised lockdowns in impacted localities and expressed aversion to blanket lockdowns that engulf the entire country. “I think it is sensible for the authorities to impose localised lockdowns where there is a cluster of cases. What I believe is not sensible is to impose the blanket lockdown on the whole economy.”
He added that with India’s young demographic and relatively low death rate there is no justification for putting the entire country under lockdown. Click here to read more
First, let us skim through the market closing bell on Thursday
Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings from Infosys lifted IT stocks even as coronavirus cases in the country neared 1 million. Gains in financials and auto stocks also lifted the market sentiment.
The Sensex ended 420 points higher at 36,471 while the Nifty rose 122 points to settle at 10,740.
Shares of Infosys surged nearly 15 percent to a record high of Rs 955.50 in intraday deals after the software services provider reported a better-than-expected June quarter profit and reinstated its full-year revenue growth guidance. The stock ended 9.5 percent higher.
The stock lifted the Nifty IT index up nearly 3 percent. L&T Infotech, Mphasis, Mindtree, and HCL Tech were also up 3-5 percent.
Apart from the IT index, Nifty Pharma also surged 1.5 percent while Nifty IT and Nifty Auto were up over 1 percent each.
On the Nifty50 index, Infosys, BPCL, Cipla, M&M, and Britannia were the top gainers while Bharti Infratel, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Zee and IOC led the losses.
This is Mousumi Paul, from the desk team of CNBC-TV18. I will update you with all the news surrounding stock market, economy and the corporate world. To begin with, the the SGX Nifty is trading 74 points higher at 10,771.80, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty50. This is on the back of wave of surge in the global equities. Among top stocks, BPCL, Cyient, L&T Technology Services, Thomas Cook, Bajaj Consumer Care and few others will remain in focus today.