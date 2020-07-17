  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 134 points higher, Nifty around 10,786; BPCL, Britannia top gainers

Mousumi Paul | Published: July 17, 2020 09:18 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open higher following the positive trend in the Asian markets. At 7:38 am, the SGX Nifty traded 74 points higher at 10,771.80, indicating a strong start for the Sensex and the Nifty50. Among top stocks for the day, BPCL, Cyient, L&T Technology Services, Thomas Cook, Bajaj Consumer Care and few others will remain in the focus today.  

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement