Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 134 points higher, Nifty around 10,786; BPCL, Britannia top gainers

Jefferies' Chris Wood decries blanket lockdown in India, claims there is no need for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus-forced lockdown is hurting India more than COVID-19, Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

Wood advocated for localised lockdowns in impacted localities and expressed aversion to blanket lockdowns that engulf the entire country. “I think it is sensible for the authorities to impose localised lockdowns where there is a cluster of cases. What I believe is not sensible is to impose the blanket lockdown on the whole economy.”

He added that with India’s young demographic and relatively low death rate there is no justification for putting the entire country under lockdown. Click here to read more