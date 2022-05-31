Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to take a breather after reaching nearly one-month closing highs, mirroring a lacklustre trend across Asia following an overnight holiday on Wall Street. At 7:37 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 45 points or 0.3 percent at 16,602. All eyes are now on India's official GDP data for the January-March period due later in the day.
Global Cues | Crude oil hits 2-month high, Brent above $122 a barrel
Trade Setup | Nifty50 overcomes key resistance, but can the bulls extend the run?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening, suggesting an upside breakout of its consolidation pattern at 16,400, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"This is a positive indication and signals more upside in the short term," he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Asian shares a mixed bag
Shares in other Asian markets are a mixed bag, following a holiday on Wall Street, though investors remain optimistic on bets of a possible slowdown in US monetary tightening and easing of the pandemic-related restrictions in China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares is down 0.1 percent.
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.6 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.2 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 clocked nearly one-month closing highs on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks rose to nearly one-month closing highs on Monday as the bulls continued to dominate Dalal Street for the third day running. Gains across sectors propelled the gain in both main indices, with financial, IT, auto and FMCG shares being the biggest movers.
Both headline indices rose 1.9 percent for the day. The Sensex gained 1,041.1 points to end at 55,925.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,661.4, up 309 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 30 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!