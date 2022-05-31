Trade Setup | Nifty50 overcomes key resistance, but can the bulls extend the run?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening, suggesting an upside breakout of its consolidation pattern at 16,400, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This is a positive indication and signals more upside in the short term," he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)