Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 suffered sharp losses on Friday tracking a global sell-off, after the Bank of England sent a stark warning that Britain risks a recession and inflation above 10 percent as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009. All sectors on NSE were deep in the red, with financial, IT and metal shares being the biggest drags on both headline indices. Broader markets also bled. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices fell around two percent each. Investors awaited more of India Inc earnings for cues. Reliance Industries will report its financial results for the January-March period later in the day.
UPL shares down 3%
The UPL stock is down by Rs 27 or 3.3 percent at Rs 797 apiece on BSE, having dropped as much as 3.9 percent earlier in the day.
Nifty over 750 pts below 200-day moving average
The 50-scrip index manages to rise as much as 22.9 points from the lowest level of the day to 16,482.8, still more than 750 points below its long-term simple moving average.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|16,797.5
|Bearish
|10
|16,959.8
|Bearish
|20
|17,208.6
|Bearish
|50
|17,061.5
|Bearish
|100
|17,261.1
|Bearish
|200
|17,245.1
|Bearish
Brokerage Calls | TVS Motor, Tata Consumer, Dabur in the spotlight
--CLSA on TVS Motor Company | Rating: Outperform | Target price: Rs 724
--Credit Suisse on Tata Consumer | Neutral | Target: Rs 820
--Morgan Stanley on Dabur | Overweight | Target: Rs 726 (Check out the complete list of brokerage views)
Stocks To Watch | TVS Motor, Voltas, Happiest Minds in focus
--Cholamandalam Investment disbursals up 57.6 percent in January-March period, NIM improves by 40 bps on year to 8.1 percent
--Voltas EBITDA down 21 percent, margin drops by 270 bps on year to 9.8 percent (Check out the complete list of stocks to track)
All sectors in the red on NSE
Stock Tips | Infosys, UPL among Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra's top picks
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com suggests buying Infosys shares above Rs 1,590 for a target of Rs 1,620 with a stop loss at Rs 1,575
--Technical analyst Kush Bohra recommends buying UPL shares for a target of Rs 860 with a stop loss at Rs 800 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Rupee opens lower by 36 paise at 76.62 vs US dollar
The rupee begins the day at 76.62 against the greenback, down by 36 paise from its previous close.
Market setup: Will Indian market also revisit March lows?
The big question is: Will the Indian market also revisit March lows because the US market is at 52-week lows, and that has broken March lows effortlessly.
The US market collapsed after a dead cat bounced from that rate hike, writes CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal. (Read more)
Reliance Industries to report financial results today
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
A tale of two surprises — the RBI and the Fed may upend a long-running trend in the Indian market
Market expert Ajay Bagga believes FII outflows are bound to reverse going forward. “RBI action will help the rupee hold its own against the US dollar and will help in reversing FII outflows in a few weeks or months as sentiment improves,” he tells CNBCTV18.com. (Read more)
BoE inflation projection triggers global sell-off
Asian shares tank following overnight sell-off on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day deep in the red after a 425-basis point lift in Bank of England's inflation forecast for 2022 as it raised key rates to their highest since 2009 rattles Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down two percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.5 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 1.3 percent
--South Korea's Kospi: down 1.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 gave up most of day's gains on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks managed to halt a three-day losing streak on Thursday but lost steam in the final hours of a session that began on a strong note amid positive global cues.
Both headline indices finished barely in the green, a day after the RBI spooked the bulls by announcing its first hike in the repo rate since August 2018 in an out-of-cycle move along with a raise in the cash reserve ratio.
The Sensex was left with a gain of 33.2 points at 55,702.2 at the closing bell and the Nifty50 settled at 16,682.7, up 5.1 points from its previous close. (Read more on the closing bell)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!