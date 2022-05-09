Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Monday, tracking weakness across other Asian markets on concerns about rising interest rates and a tightening lockdown in Shanghai that fuelled worries about global economic growth. At 7:34 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 203.5 points or 1.2 percent at 16,216.5.
Brace for a weak start ahead on Dalal Street
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares details of the market setup:
Global Cues | Crude oil declines after Friday's 2% jump, Brent at $112 a barrel
Dollar climbs as nerves jolt on China's lockdown, Russian invasion
The dollar begins the week on a strong footing, buttressed by sharply rising US yields and by investors' tilt toward safety as lockdowns in China, war on the edge of Europe and fear about higher interest rates sent a nervous jolt through markets.
The greenback made a 22-month high on the growth-sensitive New Zealand dollar in early trade and rose more than 0.5 percent on the Aussie to a three-month peak as US stock market futures slid one percent. (Read more)
Wall Street indices dropped on Friday amid rate concerns
On Friday, Wall Street's three main indices continued to fall as investors assessed whether the Fed will need to be more aggressive than expected in raising interest rates to tackle inflation.
--S&P 500: down 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.4 percent
Asia stocks in gloomy mood as US futures slip
Equities in other Asian markets fall in early hours on Monday amid concerns about higher interest rates and a tightening lockdown in Shanghai fueling fears about global economic growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.6 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 3.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.9 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 1.3 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 hit 2-month closing lows on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks slumped to two-month closing lows on Friday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weak global cues as investors fretted over worsening inflation and its repercussions on global growth.
Financial, IT, oil & gas and auto shares were the biggest drags on headline indices, with the Nifty50 taking its loss to more than 800 points below its long-term moving average.
Both main indices moved 1.6 percent lower. The Sensex shed 866.7 points to end at 54,835.6 and the Nifty50 lost 271.4 points to settle at 16,411.3. (Read more on the May 6 session)
