Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Dollar climbs as nerves jolt on China's lockdown, Russian invasion

The dollar begins the week on a strong footing, buttressed by sharply rising US yields and by investors' tilt toward safety as lockdowns in China, war on the edge of Europe and fear about higher interest rates sent a nervous jolt through markets.

The greenback made a 22-month high on the growth-sensitive New Zealand dollar in early trade and rose more than 0.5 percent on the Aussie to a three-month peak as US stock market futures slid one percent. (Read more)