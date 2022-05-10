Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today as global sell-off continues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session in the red tracking sustained weakness across global markets as investors fret over inflation and the impact of COVID on global growth. At 7:43 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 106.5 points or 0.7 percent at 16,185.
Sensex, Nifty50 slid to new 2-month closing lows on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Monday to hit fresh two-month closing lows. Concerns about rising interest rates and the impact of a tightening lockdown in Shanghai on global growth dampened the sentiment on Dalal Street.
Both headline indices fell 0.7 percent for the day. The Sensex shed 364.9 points to end at 54,470.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,301.9, down 109.4 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 9 session)
