Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today as global sell-off continues

Sensex, Nifty50 slid to new 2-month closing lows on Monday

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Monday to hit fresh two-month closing lows. Concerns about rising interest rates and the impact of a tightening lockdown in Shanghai on global growth dampened the sentiment on Dalal Street.

Both headline indices fell 0.7 percent for the day. The Sensex shed 364.9 points to end at 54,470.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,301.9, down 109.4 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 9 session)