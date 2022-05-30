Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today amid positive global cues

Asian shares rise, dollar in doldrums

Equities in other Asian markets rise and the dollar reaches a near five-week low as investors wager on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening following sharp rate hikes in the coming two months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9 percent in early hours.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1. 9 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.2 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.1 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.1 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: flat

--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent