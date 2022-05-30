Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today amid positive global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week in the green, rising further from three-week closing highs, tracking gains in global markets as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were up 132 points or 0.8 percent at 16,469. Ethos shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE at 10 am. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.
Asian shares rise, dollar in doldrums
Equities in other Asian markets rise and the dollar reaches a near five-week low as investors wager on an eventual slowdown in US monetary tightening following sharp rate hikes in the coming two months.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.9 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1. 9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.2 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 scaled three-week closing highs on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks rose to three-week closing highs on Friday, boosted by gains across most sectors, as the market entered the June futures & options series.
The Sensex gained 632.1 points or 1.2 percent to end at 54,884.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,352.5, up 182.3 points or 1.1 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the May 27 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!