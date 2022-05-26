Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to start last day of May F&O series higher

Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 about to sink below 16,000 on F&O expiry day?

As the 50-scrip index continues to move within the 15,700-16,400 range for two weeks, the bearishness in the market is palpable, though it has not made a new low since May 16, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah.

"The pattern is not clear at the moment. The MACD (a momentum indicator) has moved into a 'buy' mode but there is no price confirmation. The Nifty could remain in this range for a prolonged period," he says.