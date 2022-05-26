Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to start last day of May F&O series higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last day of the May futures & options series higher, despite a mixed trend in other Asian markets following a strong session on Wall Street overnight. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were up 72.5 points or 0.5 percent at 16,095. Investors awaited the last leg of quarterly earnings from India Inc for cues.
Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 about to sink below 16,000 on F&O expiry day?
As the 50-scrip index continues to move within the 15,700-16,400 range for two weeks, the bearishness in the market is palpable, though it has not made a new low since May 16, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah.
"The pattern is not clear at the moment. The MACD (a momentum indicator) has moved into a 'buy' mode but there is no price confirmation. The Nifty could remain in this range for a prolonged period," he says.
Asian shares stumble on growth worries as central banks tighten
Equities in other Asian markets are a mixed bag today after minutes from the FOMC's last policy review showed a majority backing half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.3 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: barely up
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.5 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.7 percent
--S&P 500 futures: flat
Wall Street indices rally as Fed minutes meet expectations
Wall Street indices closed higher Wednesday, boosted after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting showed policymakers unanimously felt the US economy was very strong as they grappled with reining in inflation without triggering a recession.
--Dow Jones: up 0.6 percent
--S&P 500: up one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.5 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 failed to stay green in a volatile session for a third straight day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks continued to gyrate around the flatline before finishing in the red for a third straight session on Wednesday. Weakness in IT, metal and auto scrips pulled the headline indices lower.
Both headline indices finished the day 0.6 percent lower. The Sensex lost 303.4 points to end at 53,749.3 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,025.8, down 99.4 points from its previous close.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!