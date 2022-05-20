Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to rebound with a gap-up start as SGX Nifty futures jump

Sensex, Nifty50 saw their steepest fall in 2 months on Thursday

Indian equity benchmarks took a big knock on Thursday their worst single-day loss in more than two months mirroring a sell-off across global markets, as investors fretted about worsening inflation and its impact on the world economy.

The Sensex ended 1,416.3 points or 2.6 percent lower at 52,792.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 15,809.4, down 430.9 points or 2.7 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the May 19 session)