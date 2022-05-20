Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to rebound with a gap-up start as SGX Nifty futures jump

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday in a rebound after their worst single-day fall in two months, tracking a comeback in other Asian markets following a sell-off fuelled by concerns about worsening inflation and receding global growth. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 219.5 points or 1.4 percent at 16,004.5. Investors awaited the last leg of financial results for cues, with Paytm slated to report its quarterly numbers later in the day.
Wall Street indices ends lower as Cisco, Apple sink
Wall Street's main indices ended a volatile session lower on Thursday, as Cisco Systems slumped after giving a dismal outlook and investors continued to fret about inflation and rising interest rates.
--S&P 500: down 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.8 percent
--Nasdaq: down 0.3 percent
Asian shares jump despite weakness on Wall Street overnight
Equities in other Asian markets jumped, shrugging off a weak session on Wall Street overnight, after China cut a key lending benchmark to support a slowing economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.7 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 1.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.8 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 saw their steepest fall in 2 months on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks took a big knock on Thursday their worst single-day loss in more than two months mirroring a sell-off across global markets, as investors fretted about worsening inflation and its impact on the world economy.
The Sensex ended 1,416.3 points or 2.6 percent lower at 52,792.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 15,809.4, down 430.9 points or 2.7 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the May 19 session)
