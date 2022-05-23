Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the F&O expiry week higher, shrugging off sluggish moves in other Asian markets as concerns remained about worsening inflation and the prospect of receding global growth. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, though steep losses in metal shares limited the upside. Investors awaited the last leg of financial results from India Inc for cues.
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 133.6 points or 0.3 percent at 54,460 and the Nifty50 at 16,291, up 24.8 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.
Wall Street indices were a mixed bag in a volatile session on Friday that saw Tesla slump and other growth stocks lose ground. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones finished barely up and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3 percent.
Solid support continues to be at 15,700-15,600 levels which coincide with the 50-scrip index's 89-day exponential moving average on the weekly chart, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com. "We are not completely out of the woods but at least well above the crucial support zone," he says.
On the other hand, he sees a cluster of resistance around the 16,400-16,500-16,600 band. One should avoid being complacent unless these levels are crossed, he says.
"We are clearly mirroring US market sentiments and hence, if the market has to move higher, global relief is the key... One should certainly be prepared for surprising moves on either sides." (Read more)
Asia stocks weighed by inflation concerns, China tech selling
Equities in other Asian markets are largely weaker early on Monday, as persistent worries about inflation and rising interest rates dog the global economic outlook.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down half a percent.
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.2 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.7 percent
Sensex, Nifty surged almost 3% on Friday to clock their first weekly gain in over a month
Indian equity benchmarks rose sharply on Friday amid gains across sectors following two days of losses tracking mixed moves across global markets, though persistent concerns about worsening inflation and receding global growth kept investors cautious.
The Sensex jumped 1,534.2 points to end at 54,326.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,266.2, up 456.8 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 20 session)
