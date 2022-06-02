Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower tracking weakness across global markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking weakness across global markets amid concerns that latest economic data might do nothing to push the Fed off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 73.5 points or 0.5 percent at 16,434.5.
Asian shares fall as concerns resurface over aggressive rate hikes
Equities in other Asian markets fall on Thursday as incoming data trigger concerns that the Fed may not deviate from its course towards aggressive hikes in pandemic-era rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.2 percent in early deals.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent
SGX Nifty futures suggest a lower opening ahead
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declines as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 16,425.5 early on Thursday, suggesting a lower start ahead on Dalal Street.
Sensex, Nifty50 continued to fall for a second straight day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the red on Wednesday, dragged by IT and FMCG shares though gains in financial shares limited the downside.
The Sensex fell 185.2 points or 0.3 percent to end at 55,381.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,522.8, down 61.8 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the June 1 session)
