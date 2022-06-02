Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower tracking weakness across global markets

Asian shares fall as concerns resurface over aggressive rate hikesEquities in other Asian markets fall on Thursday as incoming data trigger concerns that the Fed may not deviate from its course towards aggressive hikes in pandemic-era rates.MSCI'sbroadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.2 percent in early deals.--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent--Hong Kong's HangSeng: down 1.8 percent--South Korea'sKOSPI: down 2 percent--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.3 percent--S&P 500 futures: up 0.1 percent