Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower tracking weakness across global markets

Sensex, Nifty50 continued to fall for a second straight day on Wednesday

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the red on Wednesday, dragged by IT and FMCG shares though gains in financial shares limited the downside.

The Sensex fell 185.2 points or 0.3 percent to end at 55,381.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,522.8, down 61.8 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the June 1 session)