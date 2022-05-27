Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC aid a 350-point jump in Sensex — Nifty50 tops 16,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Friday, as Dalal Street enters the June futures & options series, tracking strength across global markets. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures (SGX) — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 94 points or 0.6 percent at 16,270. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.
Indian IT stocks may just bleed some more but don't panic — they have dealt with uncertainty before, say experts
The Indian IT space is deep into the bear zone on Dalal Street thanks to aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and fears of slowing global growth — a deadly combination already spooking investors the world over. (Read more)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 400 pts, Nifty 3 pts shy of 16,300
Both headline indices are up 0.8 percent in the pre-opening session. The Sensex is up 419 pts at 54,671.5 and the Nifty50 at 16,296.6, up 126.5 pts from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | Hindalco, Muthoot Finance, Sun Pharma, Cummins in focus
Global Cues | Crude oil hits 2-month high, Brent above $117/barrel
Trade Setup | Nifty defends 16,000 on expiry day but road ahead could be rocky
The Nifty50 has formed a hammer pattern on the daily chart, which suggests a bullish reversal post-correction, according to Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"We remain open to a pullback rally in the very near term, but we must remember that the intermediate trend remains negative. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15,735 is broken," he says. (Read more)
Wall Street indices jump on retailer outlook hikes, ebbing Fed fears
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday after optimistic retail earnings outlooks and waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve put investors in a buying mood.
--Dow Jones: up 1.6 percent
--S&P 500: up two percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.7 percent
Asian shares join global rebound as Fed hike fears ease
Equities in other Asian markets extend gains thanks to strong results from regional tech firms and US retailers. Investors also take comfort from Fed minutes showing a pause to its rate hikes is on the cards later this year.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up three percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.9 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.6 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 halted a 3-day losing streak on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session higher on Thursday — the last day of the May series of derivatives. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, helping them halt a three-day-long losing streak.
Both headline indices finished the day 0.9 percent lower. The Sensex lost 503.3 points to end at 54,252.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,170.2, down 144.4 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 26 session)
