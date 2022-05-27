Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC aid a 350-point jump in Sensex — Nifty50 tops 16,300

Trade Setup | Nifty defends 16,000 on expiry day but road ahead could be rocky

The Nifty50 has formed a hammer pattern on the daily chart, which suggests a bullish reversal post-correction, according to Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"We remain open to a pullback rally in the very near term, but we must remember that the intermediate trend remains negative. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15,735 is broken," he says. (Read more)