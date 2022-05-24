Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100 pts and Nifty near 16,250 led by Reliance, ICICI Bank and SBI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, shrugging off sluggish moves in other Asian markets despite a tech stocks-driven rally on Wall Street overnight. At 7:36 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 53 points or 0.3 percent at 16,228.5. Investors awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for cues.
Rupee opens marginally lower at 77.55 vs US dollar
On Monday, it had settled at 77.51 against the greenback.
Nifty has hit market bottom, makes sense to buy at current levels: Mehta Equities' Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, believes technical indicators in the past two days suggest directional strength.
The Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16,411-16,657 hurdle, he says.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up nearly 20 pts, Nifty at 16,226
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices edge higher. The Sensex adds 19 points to 54,307.6 and the Nifty50 is at 16,225.6, up 10.9 points from its previous close.
Delhivery shares change hands at discount in grey market ahead of listing
Delhivery's shares change hands at a discount in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted shares — ahead of the listing of the logistics company on exchanges BSE and NSE.
Dealers say Delhivery shares are available at a discount of Rs 15 to the issue price in the grey market on Tuesday. (Read more)
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 defend 16,200 decisively?
The Nifty50 has formed a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily chart in a broadly negative sign, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
He expects crucial support for traders at 16,200, a level below which he sees a quick intraday correction continuing till the 16,100-16,050 zone.
On the contrary, a fresh uptrend is possible only after an intraday breakout above 16,300, which may lead to 16,400-16,475 levels, he says. (Read more)
Global Cues | Crude oil slips as US mulls emergency release of diesel
Wall Street rallies on back of big tech, banks
US stocks ended higher on Monday as gains from banks and a rebound in market-leading tech shares supported a broad-based rally following Wall Street's longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust more than 20 years ago.
--Dow Jones: up two percent
--S&P 500: up 1.9 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.6 percent
Asian stocks slip with US futures
Asian shares slip as relief at a rally on Wall Street is quickly soured by a slide in US stock futures. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.2 percent (Read more on Asian shares)
Sensex, Nifty50 fail to stay in the green in a volatile session on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks failed to finish above the flatline on Monday despite trading in positive territory for much of the session. Losses in financial, metal, oil & gas shares pulled the headline indices lower though gains in auto, IT and consumer durables limited the downside.
The Sensex fell 37.8 points or 0.1 percent at 54,288.6 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,214.7, down 51.5 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close. (Read more)
