Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking largely positive moves in other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 41 points or 0.3 percent at 16,140. Investors awaited the last leg of earnings reports from India Inc for cues.
Trade Setup | Is a pullback on the cards before Nifty approaches 16,000?
The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, suggesting more weakness in the near future, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"As long as the index is below 16,250, a correction wave is likely to continue that may make it retest levels of 16,000-15,050. On the flipside, after a breakout above 16,250, the index could move up to the 16,325-16,375 zone,” he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as weak economic data, dire outlooks stoke recession fears
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red on Tuesday as worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the US economy into recession dampened investors' risk appetite.
--Dow Jones: up 0.2 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.4 percent
Asian stocks shrug off Wall Street weakness but growth concerns remain
Equities in other Asian markets largely move in positive territory on Wednesday, shrugging off a mixed session on Wall Street overnight, though global growth concerns and weak US data keep investors on the back foot.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up half a percent in early hours.
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.5 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.7 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.1 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 failed to hold on to the green for yet another day on Tuesday
Equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green for yet another day amid volatile trade on Dalal Street. Losses in IT and FMCG shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in financial and oil & gas scrips limited the downside. (Read more)
