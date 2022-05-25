Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Trade Setup | Is a pullback on the cards before Nifty approaches 16,000?

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, suggesting more weakness in the near future, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"As long as the index is below 16,250, a correction wave is likely to continue that may make it retest levels of 16,000-15,050. On the flipside, after a breakout above 16,250, the index could move up to the 16,325-16,375 zone,” he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)