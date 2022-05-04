Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 give up initial gains dragged by TCS, HDFC Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday, as trading resumes after a day's holiday, amid a mixed trend across global markets. At 7:42 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 99.5 points or 0.6 percent at 17,084. All eyes were on the launch of state-run insurance behemoth LIC's initial share sale due for a launch at 10 am. Globally, investors awaited the outcome of a scheduled Fed meeting wherein the US central bank is expected to announce a steep rate hike to tame infation.
Sensex, Nifty50 fluctuate between gains and losses after opening mildly higher
The 30-scrip index moved within a range of more than 250 points, between 56,916.5 and 57,184.2, in early deals. The broader Nifty50 benchmark gyrates within the 17,050-17,150 band, having begun the day three points shy of 17,100.
As LIC IPO hits the Street, here's what analysts make of the mega share sale now
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is all set to hit the Street with its Rs 21,000-crore initial share sale in about 30 minutes. Most analysts recommend subscribing to the LIC initial public offering (IPO) from a long-term perspective and eye listing gains in the short term. (Read more)
Global Cues | Crude oil falls on China COVID situation, Brent below $106/ barrel
LIC IPO: Ahead of mega public offer, grey market is paying Rs 85 more for each share as anchor investors line up
LIC shares will be available for bidding from today till May 9. Potential investors will be able to bid for the stock of the state-run life insurance behemoth in a price band of Rs 902-949 apiece in multiples of 15 during the three-day subscription window.
LIC shares will be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on May 17.
"The much-awaited IPO of LIC after a lot of consideration in terms of timing and valuations is now ready to go on floors. The valuation seems to be favourable for the investors... It seems the government has worked a lot on the valuation part to lure investors," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com. (Read more)
LIC set to launch mega IPO today
Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 preparing for a bounceback?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, indicating rangebound action at the support zone of 16,900 where reasonable buying has emerged in the past, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Shetti sees the possibility of another round of bounce in the short term. However, he warns that long-term charts remain weak and lack lack of strength to sustain the bounce could eventually lead to a decisive move to 17,000-16,800 levels in the near term. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Wall Street indices end higher after choppy session ahead of Fed rate decision
Wall Street stocks rise on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indices fluctuated between gains and losses as a key meeting of the Federal Reserve gets underway. Gains in financial shares push the main indices higher though caution persists as investors brace for a steep rate hike by the US central bank to tame inflation.
The S&P 500 rises 0.5 percent, and the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite climb up 0.2 percent each.
