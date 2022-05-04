Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 give up initial gains dragged by TCS, HDFC Bank

LIC IPO: Ahead of mega public offer, grey market is paying Rs 85 more for each share as anchor investors line up

LIC shares will be available for bidding from today till May 9. Potential investors will be able to bid for the stock of the state-run life insurance behemoth in a price band of Rs 902-949 apiece in multiples of 15 during the three-day subscription window.

LIC shares will be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on May 17.

"The much-awaited IPO of LIC after a lot of consideration in terms of timing and valuations is now ready to go on floors. The valuation seems to be favourable for the investors... It seems the government has worked a lot on the valuation part to lure investors," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities, told CNBCTV18.com. (Read more)