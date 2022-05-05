Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher after Fed's expected rate hike

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Thursday in a rebound after sharp losses in the previous session, after the Fed hiked the key interest rate by 50 basis points as expected and ruled out more aggressive tightening of policy going forward. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 152 points or 0.9 percent at 16,841. On Wednesday, an out-of-cycle rate hike of 40 bps by the RBI along with an increase in the cash reserve ratio had caught Dalal Street by surprise, turning the bulls nervous.
Asian shares firm, dollar bruised as Fed hike dashes more hawkish bets
Asian shares track Wall Street higher amid thin trade after the US central bank raises interest rates by a widely-expected 50 basis points and sounds a less hawkish tone than some had feared.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.8 percent in early hours.
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: flat
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Many other markets remain shut for Labour Day holidays.
Sensex, Nifty50 tanked 2.3% on Wednesday after RBI's shock moves
The RBI's out-of-cycle policy action sent the main Indian indices tumbling amid an across-the-board sell-off on Wednesday. The central bank raised the repo rate -- the key interest rate at which it lends short-term money to commercial banks -- as well as the cash reserve ratio -- the amount of money commercial banks have to keep parked with the central bank.
Analysts said the timing and magnitude of rate action along with the unexpected increase in the cash reserve ratio spooked the bulls.
The Sensex fell 1,307 points to end at 55,669 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,677.6, down 391.5 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 4 session)
