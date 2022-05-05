Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher after Fed's expected rate hike

Sensex, Nifty50 tanked 2.3% on Wednesday after RBI's shock moves

The RBI's out-of-cycle policy action sent the main Indian indices tumbling amid an across-the-board sell-off on Wednesday. The central bank raised the repo rate -- the key interest rate at which it lends short-term money to commercial banks -- as well as the cash reserve ratio -- the amount of money commercial banks have to keep parked with the central bank.

Analysts said the timing and magnitude of rate action along with the unexpected increase in the cash reserve ratio spooked the bulls.

The Sensex fell 1,307 points to end at 55,669 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,677.6, down 391.5 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 4 session)