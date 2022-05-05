Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher after Fed's expected rate hike

Asian shares firm, dollar bruised as Fed hike dashes more hawkish betsAsian shares track Wall Street higher amid thin trade after the US central bank raises interest rates by a widely-expected 50 basis points and sounds a less hawkish tone than some had feared.MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.8 percent in early hours.--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.2 percent--Singapore's Straits Times: flat--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percentMany other markets remain shut for Labour Day holidays.