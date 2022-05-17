Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate higher opening for Nifty50 ahead as Street awaits LIC listing

All eyes on LIC IPO listing

Today marks one of the biggest days for India’s financial calendar as it will mark LIC’s listing – India’s biggest ever IPO. With global cues stable, how will the market move after the listing?

LIC listing today as India's largest public insurer set for Dalal Street debut

LIC's listing comes a week after the IPO of India's largest life insurance provider concluded with a subscription of nearly three times the shares on offer. The Street is keeping its fingers crossed ahead of the listing of LIC shares as the grey market trends indicate a dull mood. (Read more)