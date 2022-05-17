  • Home>
  • Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate higher opening for Nifty50 ahead as Street awaits LIC listing

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking cautious gains across other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 45.5 points or 0.3 percent at 15,889. All eyes were on the listing of state-run LIC's shares on exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Investors also awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for direction.

  • Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty above 15,900

    In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index is up 311.4 points or 0.6 percent at 53,285.2, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 15,912.6, up 70.3 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.  

  • LIC shares trade at discount in grey market ahead of listing today

    Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — which is set to make a debut in the secondary market at 10 am — has given up its premium in the grey market in the past few days. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities. (Read more on LIC GMP)

  • Macquarie has 'neutral' rating on LIC

  • Bharti Airtel to report results today. Here's what to expect

  • Elon Musk suggests he may seek Twitter price cut, shares fall

    Elon Musk suggested on Monday that he could seek a lower price for Twitter Inc, saying that there could be at least four times more fake accounts than what the company has said. (Read more)

  • Global Cues | Crude oil rises, Brent near $115/barrel

  • Asian shares rise despite mixed session on Wall Street overnight

    Equities in other Asian markets begin Tuesday stronger despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.2 percent in early hours.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent

    --South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.8 percent

    --Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.5 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent

  • All eyes on LIC IPO listing

    Today marks one of the biggest days for India’s financial calendar as it will mark LIC’s listing – India’s biggest ever IPO. With global cues stable, how will the market move after the listing? 

    LIC listing today as India's largest public insurer set for Dalal Street debut

    LIC's listing comes a week after the IPO of India's largest life insurance provider concluded with a subscription of nearly three times the shares on offer. The Street is keeping its fingers crossed ahead of the listing of LIC shares as the grey market trends indicate a dull mood. (Read more)

  • Sensex, Nifty50 halted a 6-day losing streak on Monday helped by financial, auto shares
     
    Indian equity benchmarks eked out mild gains on Monday to halt a losing streak that lasted for six back-to-back sessions and took away more than five percent of their value. Gains in financial and auto stocks aided the rebound in both headline indices, though losses in IT shares limited the upside.
     
    The Sensex ended 180.2 points or 0.3 percent lower at 52,973.8 and the Nifty50 settled at 15,842.3, down 60.2 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the May 16 session)

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

