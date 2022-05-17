Stock Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty futures indicate higher opening for Nifty50 ahead as Street awaits LIC listing

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking cautious gains across other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 45.5 points or 0.3 percent at 15,889. All eyes were on the listing of state-run LIC's shares on exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Investors also awaited the last leg of corporate earnings for direction.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty above 15,900
In the pre-opening session, the 30-scrip index is up 311.4 points or 0.6 percent at 53,285.2, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 15,912.6, up 70.3 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.
LIC shares trade at discount in grey market ahead of listing today
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — which is set to make a debut in the secondary market at 10 am — has given up its premium in the grey market in the past few days. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities. (Read more on LIC GMP)
Macquarie has 'neutral' rating on LIC
Bharti Airtel to report results today. Here's what to expect
Elon Musk suggests he may seek Twitter price cut, shares fall
Elon Musk suggested on Monday that he could seek a lower price for Twitter Inc, saying that there could be at least four times more fake accounts than what the company has said. (Read more)
Global Cues | Crude oil rises, Brent near $115/barrel
Asian shares rise despite mixed session on Wall Street overnight
Equities in other Asian markets begin Tuesday stronger despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.2 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.8 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent
All eyes on LIC IPO listing
Today marks one of the biggest days for India’s financial calendar as it will mark LIC’s listing – India’s biggest ever IPO. With global cues stable, how will the market move after the listing?
LIC listing today as India's largest public insurer set for Dalal Street debut
LIC's listing comes a week after the IPO of India's largest life insurance provider concluded with a subscription of nearly three times the shares on offer. The Street is keeping its fingers crossed ahead of the listing of LIC shares as the grey market trends indicate a dull mood. (Read more)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!