Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 950 pts, Nifty50 cracks below 15,950 but ITC scales a 3-year high

Elon Musk slams move to nix Tesla from S&P index over discrimination, autopilot concerns

S&P Dow Jones Indices removed Tesla Inc, the electric carmaker, from its S&P 500 ESG Index. It cited issues such as racial discrimination claims against the firm and its handling of an investigation by the government following crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.

The changes, effective May 2, were described in a May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday. (Read more)