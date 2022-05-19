Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 950 pts, Nifty50 cracks below 15,950 but ITC scales a 3-year high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Thursday's session deep in the red tracking a global sell-off, as concerns resurfaced about rising inflation and its impact on world economic growth. Losses across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares being the biggest drags. Broader markets also bled, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling around 2.5 percent each.
ITC hits 3-year high
ITC shares jump by as much as Rs 8.9 or 3.3 percent to hit a three-year high of Rs 275.4 on BSE.
Sensex tumbles over 1,150 pts, Nifty cracks below 15,950
Both headline indices plunge as much as 2.1 percent in the first few minutes of trade after a gap-down start. The Sensex sheds 1,154.8 pts to 53,053.75 and the Nifty50 slides to as low as 15,904.7, down 335.7 pts from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 1,100 pts, Nifty below 15,950
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices are down around two percent. The Sensex is down 1,138.2 points at 53,070.3 and the Nifty50 at 15,917.4, down 322.9 points from its previous close.
Elon Musk slams move to nix Tesla from S&P index over discrimination, autopilot concerns
S&P Dow Jones Indices removed Tesla Inc, the electric carmaker, from its S&P 500 ESG Index. It cited issues such as racial discrimination claims against the firm and its handling of an investigation by the government following crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.
The changes, effective May 2, were described in a May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday. (Read more)
Here's how a small investor can make the most of wild swings in gold, silver and other commodities now
Elevated commodity prices have remained in focus across global financial markets for much of 2022. Supply disruptions thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war and to the lockdowns in China have inflated commodity prices, forcing central banks to act more swiftly on COVID-era interest rates and businesses to rush to protect their margins. (Read more)
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 defend 16,000 amid global sell-off?
HDFC Securities Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst Subash Gangadharan is of the view that the short-term uptrend of the index remains intact. A crossover is still in place as the 20-period moving average on the 15-minute chart is above the 50-period one, he points out.
"The Nifty looks set to stage a further pullback rally in the very near term as long as crucial support at 16,071 is not broken," he adds. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Wall Street indices nosedive as inflation scare fuels uncertainty
US stocks plunged and the dollar strengthened for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as concerns about rising inflation on economic growth soured sentiment.
--S&P 500: down four percent
--Dow Jones: down 3.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 4.7 percent
Asian shares tumble tracking overnight riot on Wall Street
Equities across Asia suffer deep cuts on Thursday as fears resurface about worsening inflation and its impact on world economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 2.2 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down three percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.8 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 1.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent
