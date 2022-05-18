Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a muted start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Asian shares a mixed bag despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight

Equities in other Asian markets are a mixed bag in early hours on Wednesday, despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight boosted by solid retail sales, and optimism on easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID in China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is flat.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.2 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.6 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent

--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent