Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to make a muted start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open slightly lower on Wednesday, a day after both headline indices clocked their best single-day gain in three months. At 7:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 26.5 points or 0.2 percent at 16,242.5. The likely mild weakness on Dalal Street comes amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight, boosted by solid retail sales data, and hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China.
Jefferies maintains 'buy' on Bharti Airtel, target price Rs 880
Global Cues | Crude oil hits 7-week high
Wall Street indices rise sharply boosted by Apple
Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about slowing economic growth.
--S&P 500: up two percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.8 percent
Asian shares a mixed bag despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight
Equities in other Asian markets are a mixed bag in early hours on Wednesday, despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight boosted by solid retail sales, and optimism on easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID in China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is flat.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 clocked their biggest single-day gain in 3 months on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday amid gains across sectors — a second straight day of higher closing following a sell-off that stretched to six days in a row and took away more than five percent of their value.
The Sensex jumped 1,344.6 points or 2.5 percent to finish at 54,318.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,259.3, up 417 points or 2.6 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the May 17 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!