Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today amid positive global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week higher tracking cautious gains across most global markets after weak economic data from China. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 85.5 points or 0.5 percent at 15,858.
Trade Setup | Can the bulls aid a pullback in the Nifty50 soon?
The Nifty50 has formed a long body negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting a lack of strength in the market to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
He sees a 'sell on rise' opportunity in the market. (Check out key market cues and important stocks to track)
Global Cues | Crude oil rises as China looks ready to ease COVID curbs, Brent tops $110/barrel
Wall Street rallied on Friday
Wall Street's three main indices jumped on Friday as relief at signs of peaking inflation vied with fears that policy tightening by the Fed could tilt the world's largest economy into recession.
--S&P 500: up 2.4 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.5 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 3.8 percent
Asia stocks struggle after dire China data
Asian share markets are struggling to sustain even a minor rally on Monday after shockingly weak data from China underlines the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's second largest economy.
China's retail sales dropped 11.1 percent in April, and industrial output fell 2.9 percent in contrast to expectations of expansion. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.7 percent
