Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher today amid positive global cues

Trade Setup | Can the bulls aid a pullback in the Nifty50 soon?

The Nifty50 has formed a long body negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting a lack of strength in the market to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He sees a 'sell on rise' opportunity in the market.