Asia stocks struggle after dire China data

Asian share markets are struggling to sustain even a minor rally on Monday after shockingly weak data from China underlines the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's second largest economy.

China's retail sales dropped 11.1 percent in April, and industrial output fell 2.9 percent in contrast to expectations of expansion. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent in early hours.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.1 percent

--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.8 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent

--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.3 percent

--S&P 500 futures: down 0.7 percent