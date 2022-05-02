Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 off initial lows helped by HDFC, IndusInd, Axis Bank

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open sharply lower on Monday, amid weakness across other Asian markets. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the 50-scrip index -- were down 253 points or 1.5 percent at 16,873.5, suggesting a gap-down start ahead on Dalal Street. Earnings will remain in focus with blue-chip companies HDFC and Britannia due to report their financial results later in the day.
Oil falls on China growth concerns even as EU weighs Russia import ban
Oil prices fall in holiday-sapped trade in Asia as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweigh fears of potential supply disruptions from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude.
Brent crude futures decline by $1.21, or 1.1 percent, to $105.93 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures by 99 cents, or 1 percent, to $103.70 a barrel. Markets in Japan, India, and across Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday. (Read more on oil rates)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 600 pts, Nifty below 16,950
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 631.4 points or 1.1 percent at 56,429.5 and the Nifty50 at 16,924.5, down 178.1 points or one percent from its previous close.
Stock Tips | Nestle, Coforge among Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar's top picks today
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Nestle with a stop loss at Rs 18,000
--Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com suggests buying Coforge for a target of Rs 4,280 with a stop loss at Rs 4,100 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Fed, LIC IPO, earnings likely to influence market this week
Central bank action, the LIC initial share sale and corporate earnings will be in focus on Dalal Street in the holiday-shortened four trading session week starting May 2. Earnings will remain in focus, with index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer and Kotak Mahindra Bank among the corporates slated to report their quarterly numbers during the week. (Read more)
Market pricing 249 bps in 2022 Fed rate hikes
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair has more on what happened overnight:
Global Cues | Crude oil off highs, Brent below $107 a barrel
Wall Street indices suffered their steepest single-day fall since 2020 on Friday
On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices tumbled as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates.
--S&P 500: down 3.6 percent
--Dow Jones: down 2.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 4.2 percent
Asian shares fall amid thin trade
Equities in other Asian markets begin the week lower amid thin trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 0.7 percent in early hours. Most markets in the region were shut for Labour Day.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.7 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.7 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
