Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 off initial lows helped by HDFC, IndusInd, Axis Bank

Oil falls on China growth concerns even as EU weighs Russia import ban

Oil prices fall in holiday-sapped trade in Asia as concerns about slowing economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweigh fears of potential supply disruptions from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude.

Brent crude futures decline by $1.21, or 1.1 percent, to $105.93 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures by 99 cents, or 1 percent, to $103.70 a barrel. Markets in Japan, India, and across Southeast Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday. (Read more on oil rates)