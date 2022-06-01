Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100 pts and Nifty50 tops 16,600 led by HUL, ITC and Titan

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday, a day after both snapped a three-day winning run ahead of the country's GDP data. At 7:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 32 points or 0.2 percent at 16,528, having fallen as much as 120 points earlier in the day. India's economy grew 8.7 percent in the year ended March 2022, in line with estimates, according to an official reading released on Tuesday.