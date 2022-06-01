Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 100 pts and Nifty50 tops 16,600 led by HUL, ITC and Titan

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday, a day after both snapped a three-day winning run ahead of the country's GDP data. At 7:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 32 points or 0.2 percent at 16,528, having fallen as much as 120 points earlier in the day. India's economy grew 8.7 percent in the year ended March 2022, in line with estimates, according to an official reading released on Tuesday.
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex was up 21.9 points at 55,588.3 and the Nifty50 at 16,594.4, up 9.9 points from its previous close.
Indian equity benchmark indices snapped a three-day gaining streak on Tuesday amid tepid global mood.
The Sensex fell 359.3 points or 0.6 percent to end at 55,566.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,584.6, down 76.9 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
