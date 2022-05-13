Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 off 9-month low helped by Reliance, Infosys, HDFC, ITC

Smallcap index deep into the bear zone. Should you go bottom fishing?

A chain of sell-offs in the market has sent the smallcap index deep into the bear zone — when a stock or index falls more than 20 percent from its peak.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index — which tracks the performance of 100 minnows — entered the area on May 6 after a gap of two months. (Read more)