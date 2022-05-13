Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 off 9-month low helped by Reliance, Infosys, HDFC, ITC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday tracking a rebound in Asian equities following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. A comeback in headline indices would bring some respite for  investors after a fall of five percent in five back-to-back sessions. At 7:37 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 168.5 points or 1.1 percent at 15,985.

    A chain of sell-offs in the market has sent the smallcap index deep into the bear zone — when a stock or index falls more than 20 percent from its peak.

    The Nifty Smallcap 100 index — which tracks the performance of 100 minnows — entered the area on May 6 after a gap of two months. (Read more)

  • Wall Street whipsaws, S&P closes lower on worries of prolonged inflation

    Wall Street's three main indices saw small moves around the flatline at the end of a choppy day, as investors juggled signs of peaking inflation with the prospect of more aggressive rate hikes.

    --S&P 500: down 0.1 percent

    --Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent

  • Asian shares rebound after days of riot

    Equities in other Asian markets look stronger in early hours on Friday, with MSCI's broadest index outside Japan rising 1.3 percent despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: up one percent 

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up two percent

    --South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.7 percent

    --Singapore's Straits Times: up 1.5 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: up 0.7 percent 

  • Nifty50 hit closing low of 2022 on Thursday

    Indian equity benchmarks slumped five percent in five days as the Nifty50 sank to its lowest closing level since July 30, 2021 on Thursday. A US inflation reading did little to calm the nerves of investors worried about high interest rates, elevated inflation and global economic growth.
     
    The Sensex fell 1,158.1 points or 2.1 percent to end at 52,930.3 and the Nifty50 settled at 15,808, down 359.1 points or 2.2 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the May 12 session)

