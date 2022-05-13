Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 off 9-month low helped by Reliance, Infosys, HDFC, ITC

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday tracking a rebound in Asian equities following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. A comeback in headline indices would bring some respite for investors after a fall of five percent in five back-to-back sessions. At 7:37 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 168.5 points or 1.1 percent at 15,985.
Smallcap index deep into the bear zone. Should you go bottom fishing?
A chain of sell-offs in the market has sent the smallcap index deep into the bear zone — when a stock or index falls more than 20 percent from its peak.
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index — which tracks the performance of 100 minnows — entered the area on May 6 after a gap of two months. (Read more)
SBI, Tech Mahindra, Eicher, Escorts, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan to post quarterly earnings today
Stocks To Watch | Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, RBL Bank in focus
Wall Street whipsaws, S&P closes lower on worries of prolonged inflation
Wall Street's three main indices saw small moves around the flatline at the end of a choppy day, as investors juggled signs of peaking inflation with the prospect of more aggressive rate hikes.
--S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent
Asian shares rebound after days of riot
Equities in other Asian markets look stronger in early hours on Friday, with MSCI's broadest index outside Japan rising 1.3 percent despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up two percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.7 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 1.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.7 percent
Nifty50 hit closing low of 2022 on Thursday
