Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financial, IT shares send Sensex tumbling 600 pts, Nifty manages to hold 16,000

Trade Setup | After 3% fall in 4 days, can Nifty50 defend 16,000 for long?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, believes the market is in oversold territory with a sharp pullback rally possible in the near future, though the larger texture is still on the bearish side.

He expects sacrosanct support for traders at 16,000, above which, he sees a pullback rally continuing up to 16,300-16,400 levels. "On the flipside, a dismissal of 16,000 could lead to further weakness up to the 15,940-15,900 zone," he warns. (Check out important levels to track)