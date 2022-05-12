Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financial, IT shares send Sensex tumbling 600 pts, Nifty manages to hold 16,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-down start on Thursday dragged by financial, IT and oil & gas shares, tracking weakness across global markets after a key US inflation reading did little to ease investor worries over interest rates. The monthly US inflation report suggested inflation may have peaked in April but is likely to stay strong enough to keep the Fed on top of cooling it down.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 480 pts, Nifty50 at 16,021
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices are down 0.9 percent. The Sensex is down 480 points at 53,608.4 and the Nifty50 at 16,021.1, down 146 points from its previous close.
Trade Setup | After 3% fall in 4 days, can Nifty50 defend 16,000 for long?
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, believes the market is in oversold territory with a sharp pullback rally possible in the near future, though the larger texture is still on the bearish side.
He expects sacrosanct support for traders at 16,000, above which, he sees a pullback rally continuing up to 16,300-16,400 levels. "On the flipside, a dismissal of 16,000 could lead to further weakness up to the 15,940-15,900 zone," he warns. (Check out important levels to track)
Tata Motors, L&T, RBL Bank, CreditAccess to report results today
Stocks To Watch | PNB, ONGC, Oil India, Coforge in focus
Global Cues | Crude oil rises, Brent above $106 a barrel
SGX Nifty futures indicate gap-down start ahead on Dalal Street
Wall Street indices fall after US inflation data
Wall Street’s main indices ended lower on Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in the Nasdaq, after US inflation data did little to ease investor worries over interest rates.
The Labor Department’s monthly consumer price index (CPI) report suggested inflation may have peaked in April but is likely to stay strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve on top of cooling it down. The US CPI increased 0.3 percent last month, the smallest gain since last August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer prices gaining 0.2 percent in April.
On Wednesday, consumer discretionary and technology stocks led by Apple pulled the main Wall Street indices lower.
--S&P 500: down 1.7 percent
--Dow Jones: down one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 3.2 percent
Asian shares fall as US inflation data does little to allay concerns about rising rates
Equities in other Asian markets begin the day in the red tracking overnight losses on Wall Street after a key US inflation reading does little to ease investors' concerns over interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.8 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to fourth straight day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks failed to stay in the green for yet another day. Though the Nifty50 recovered more than two-thirds of its intraday losses on Wednesday, it took its losses to 3.1 percent in four back-to-back sessions.
Both headline indices finished the day half a percent lower. The Sensex shed 276.5 points to settle at 54,088.4 and the Nifty50 ended at 16,167.1, down 73 points from its previous close. (Read more on the May 11 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!