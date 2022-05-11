Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 headed all the way to 16,000?

The 50-scrip index has formed a small body candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting a lack of strength in the market to sustain the bounce, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He sees the possibility of further weakness ahead.

"A slide below 16,140 is likely to bring the bears into action again," he warns. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)