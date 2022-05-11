Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open lower today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday in more pain for investors, amid mixed moves across global markets as investors awaited key inflation data from the US due later in the day. At 7:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 55 points or 0.3 percent at 16,156, having dropped as much as 106.5 points earlier in the day. All eyes will be on logistics company Delhivery's IPO to raise up to Rs 5,300 crore due to open for subscription at 10 am.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 181 pts
Stocks To Watch | MGL, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla in focus
Trade Setup | Is Nifty50 headed all the way to 16,000?
The 50-scrip index has formed a small body candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting a lack of strength in the market to sustain the bounce, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He sees the possibility of further weakness ahead.
"A slide below 16,140 is likely to bring the bears into action again," he warns. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Adani Ports, Punjab National Bank, Petronet to report quarterly results today
What Happened Overnight | Fedspeak does little for markets, all eyes on US CPI
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair has the details:
Global Cues | Crude oil extends losses, Brent below $104 a barrel
S&P 500, Nasdaq rise amid choppy trade as inflation data looms
The S&P 500 and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed up on Tuesday, with big growth shares rising after the previous day's selloff as Treasury yields tumbled.
--Dow: down 0.3 percent
--S&P 500: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq: up one percent
Asian shares a mixed bag ahead of US inflation data
Equities in other Asian markets are mixed, mirroring overnight moves on Wall Street, as investors globally await a key US inflation reading due on Wednesday to assess the course of monetary policy action going forward.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan ekes out a gain of 0.2 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.5 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to third straight session on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the red on Tuesday, extending losses to a third straight day, dragged by oil & gas, metal and IT shares though gains in select financial and FMCG names limited the downside.
The Sensex ended 105.8 points or 0.2 percent lower at 54,364.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark settled at 16,240.1, down 61.8 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.
The 50-scrip benchmark took its loss to 2.7 percent in three days. (Read more on the May 10 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!