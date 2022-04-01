Stock market LIVE updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, may start today's trading session on a weak note following the downtrend in SGX Nifty50 futures. Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared their early gains to settle lower in choppy trade on the last day of the 2021-22 fiscal on Thursday mainly due to profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank after a three-day rally. Ending its three-day winning run, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 58,568.51 amid the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. During the day, it touched a high of 58,890.92 and a low of 58,485.79. The broader NSE Nifty declined by 33.50 points or 0.19 percent to settle at 17,464.75 with 30 of its stocks ending with losses. For 2021-22 fiscal, the BSE Sensex jumped 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88 percent. Catch all the live updates with CNBC-TV18's market blog
Finance ministry releases additional Rs 95,082 cr in central taxes to states
The Union Ministry of Finance on March 31 announced that the central government has sanctioned the release of two additional instalments of central taxes to states. The two instalments add up to Rs 95,082 crore and are in addition to the 14 instalments already devolved to the states during the course of the financial year. READ MORE
19-kg LPG cylinder to become expensive from April 1; price hiked by Rs 250
The price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 250 to cost Rs 2,253 per unit. In the last two months, the price of a commercial liquefied petroleum gas cylinder has increased by Rs 346. READ MORE
ATF price hiked by 2% to all-time high of Rs 1.12 lakh per kl
Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 percent -- the seventh straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly -- was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 percent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
Before we start our coverage today, let's get you started with a market recap of how benchmark indices performed in the last fiscal. For starters, the Nifty has delivered returns of 19 percent while Sensex delivered 18 percent but it was the midcaps and the small caps that were the real stars.
Read more by CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo on Here's how the Nifty, Sensex performed in FY22
