Stock Market News LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty nears 11,600; ICICI Bank top gainer RIL top loser

Pranati Deva | Published: November 02, 2020 10:31 AM IST

Stock Market News LIVE Updates: Indian indices pared gains to turn lower on Monday dragged by losses in heavyweight Reliance Industries post its September quarter earnings and IT stocks. However, financials continued to gain after private lender ICICI Bank reported its highest-ever net profit.

