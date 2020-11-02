Stock Market News LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty nears 11,600; ICICI Bank top gainer RIL top loser

BUZZING: ICICI Bank shares jump over 6.5% post Q2
Shares of ICICI Bank surged over 6.5 percent on Monday after the private sector lender posted its highest-ever net profit in the September quarter. Profits after tax rose six-fold to Rs 4,251 crore in Q2 on the back of a rise in operating profits and a decline in tax expenses. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 655 crore. The bank said that it also made gains of Rs 305 crore by selling a 2 percent stake in ICICI Securities during the quarter.
New Listing: Equitas Small Finance Bank lists at Rs 31, a 6% discount to issue price
Equitas Small Finance Bank listed at Rs 31 on BSE, a 6 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 33 per share. At 10:02 am, the stock was trading 6.5 percent lower at Rs 30.85 per share as compared to a 0.6 percent decline in BSE Sensex at 39,383. The company's Rs 517.6 crore initial public offer (IPO) was open for subscription from October 20 till October 22. This is the third public issue in the small finance bank space, following the footsteps of AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
Oil prices slump 4% on jitters over Europe lockdowns, US elections
Oil prices slumped more than 4 percent on Monday to the lowest levels since May on worries a swathe of coronavirUS lockdowns across Europe will weaken fuel demand, while traders braced for turbulence during the US Presidential election week. Brent crude for January was at USD 36.32 a barrel, down USD 1.62, or 4.3 percent, by 0018 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell USD 1.62, or 4.5 percent, to USD 34.17 a barrel. Brent earlier hit a low of USD 35.74 a barrel while WTI slipped to USD 33.64 a barrel. Countries across Europe have reimposed lockdown measures aimed at slowing COVID-19 infection rates which have accelerated in the continent in the past month. ”The lockdown measures announced by UK and by Italy are jUSt adding to the deteriorating European situation,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney said.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials; ICICI Bank top gainer
Indian indices opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, mainly led by gains in financials after private lender ICICI Bank reported its highest-ever net profit. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 103 points at 39,717 while the Nifty rose 55 points to 11,697. Broader markets were mixed at opening with Nifty Midcap up 0.5 percent and Nifty SMallcap flat. Among sectors, Nifty Bank rose the most, yp 1.5 percent while Nifty Fin services added 1 percent. Nifty Auto was also up 0.9 percent. The FMCG, IT, Pharma and Metal indices also rose at opening. ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hero Moto, Powergrid and NTPC were the top gainers while RIL, Divi's Labs, UPL, Kotak Ban kand UltraTech Cement led the losses.
FPIs turn net buyers in October, invest Rs 22,033 crore into Indian markets
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in October in Indian markets by putting in Rs 22,033 crore as participant sentiment was driven by the resumption of economic activities and robust quarterly corporate results among others. In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore. As per depositories data, overseas investors invested a net Rs 19,541 crore into equities and Rs 2,492 crore into debt during October 1-30. Total investment on a net basis stood at Rs 22,033 crore in October. More here
Stock Market News LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank Q2 net profit at Rs 4,251.33 crore, beats estimates
The country's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 4,251.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,131.20 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,142 crore for the quarter under review. Total income (standalone) in July-September 2020 stood at Rs 23,650.77 crore, up from Rs 22,759.52 crore in the same period a year earlier, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing. Continue Reading
Stock Market News LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki sales increase 19% to 1,82,448 units in October
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported an 18.9 per cent increase in sales at 1,82,448 units in October. The company had sold 1,53,435 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales increased 19.8 percent to 1,72,862 units last month as against 1,44,277 units in October 2019, it added. Continue Reading
Stock Market News LIVE Updates: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 2
Asia: Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade, as data showed China’s manufacturing activity grew in October. Shares in Japan led gains among the region’s major markets: The Nikkei 225 gained 1.56 percent while the Topix index jumped 2.12 percent. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.19 percent. Mainland Chinese stocks were also higher, with the Shanghai composite up around 0.3 percent while the Shenzhen component gained 1.12 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.9 percent higher. Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced, with the S&P/ASX 200 last trading 0.46 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.4 percent higher, reported CNBC International. Continue Reading
Stock Market News LIVE Updates: CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on November 2
The Indian stock market is expected to open sharply higher on Monday as the SGX Nifty was trading 86 points higher at 11,679.20, at 7:35 am, indicating a positive opening for the Sensex and the Nifty50. Continue Reading