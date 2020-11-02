Stock Market News LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 points, Nifty nears 11,600; ICICI Bank top gainer RIL top loser

Stock Market News LIVE Updates: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on November 2

Asia: Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade, as data showed China’s manufacturing activity grew in October. Shares in Japan led gains among the region’s major markets: The Nikkei 225 gained 1.56 percent while the Topix index jumped 2.12 percent. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.19 percent. Mainland Chinese stocks were also higher, with the Shanghai composite up around 0.3 percent while the Shenzhen component gained 1.12 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.9 percent higher. Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced, with the S&P/ASX 200 last trading 0.46 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.4 percent higher, reported CNBC International. Continue Reading