Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty50 tops 17,600 amid gains across sectors; ITC, Airtel, Tata Steel top blue-chip gainers

Infosys slips into the red; all eyes on Q4 results today

Infosys shares down 0.3 percent at Rs 1,735.5 apiece on BSE, in a U-turn after rising to as high as Rs 1,759.5 in the first few minutes of the session.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 expect the company to post sequential growth of 2.7 percent in dollar revenue and a 20 basis-point decline in margin to 23.3 percent.

They expect the company's FY23 guidance at 12-14 percent. (Read more)