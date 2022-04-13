Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty50 tops 17,600 amid gains across sectors; ITC, Airtel, Tata Steel top blue-chip gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of a holiday-truncated trading week on muted note on Wednesday. At 7:21 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were barely up at 17,566, suggesting a flat opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for direction. Infosys is scheduled to report its financial results for the March quarter later in the day. Equities in other Asian markets saw mixed moves in early hours amid concerns about aggressive rate hikes. News flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China remained on investors' radar.
Any correction in Infosys a good opportunity to buy: Deven Choksey
Deven Choksey of KRChoksey believes any correction in Infosys shares will be a good buying opportunity. Infosys and TCS will have a larger amount of order books to play, and tackle challenges related to attrition.
Infosys slips into the red; all eyes on Q4 results today
Infosys shares down 0.3 percent at Rs 1,735.5 apiece on BSE, in a U-turn after rising to as high as Rs 1,759.5 in the first few minutes of the session.
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 expect the company to post sequential growth of 2.7 percent in dollar revenue and a 20 basis-point decline in margin to 23.3 percent.
They expect the company's FY23 guidance at 12-14 percent. (Read more)
March Inflation Shocker | Street sees early and more rate hikes
Official data released on Tuesday evening showed consumer inflation in the country was 6.95 percent in March. That was higher than the estimate of 6.28 percent in a CNBC-TV18 poll of economists.
Most economists on the Street have revised up their inflation forecasts for the year and now see as many as six repo rate hikes, starting from the June meeting. (Read more on consumer inflation)
UPL, JSW Steel, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India top blue-chip gainers
Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro also among the gainers.
On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Titan, HDFC Bank and Divi's the worst hit among the nine laggards in the Nifty50 basket.
Here's what the 30-scrip pack looks like:
Sensex gains over 350 pts, Nifty50 2 pts shy of 17,650
Both headline indices build on opening gains. The Sensex rises as much as 370.9 points or 0.6 percent to 58,947.2 in early deals and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 17,647.7, up 117.4 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 300 pts, Nifty50 touches 17,600
In the pre-opening market, the Sensx up 334.4 points or 0.6 percent at 58,910.7 and the Nifty50 at 17,599.9, up 69.6 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.
Global Cues | Crude oil price jumps after Shanghai relaxes COVID restrictions; OPEC lowers 2022 demand growth projection
Stocks To Watch | Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M, oil & gas stocks in focus
--Infosys to report its March quarter numbers today
--OPEC cuts 2022 oil demand growth projection
--M&M completes sale of subsidiary Ssangyong (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 hold 17,500 today?
The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, with the next support at around 17,500-17,450 levels after breaching 17,600, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"There is no indication of any convincing bottom reversal at the lows and one may expect further weakness in the short term," he warned. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track today)
Wall Street ends choppy day lower after inflation data
Wall Street indices gave up initial gains on Tuesday as impending monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve once again pulled growth stocks back into red territory.
--S&P 500: down 0.3 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: 0.3 percent
Asian shares mixed as agressive rate hike woes persist
Equities in other Asian markets begin Wednesday on a mixed note after overnight losses on Wall Street, as a US inflation reading fuels concerns about aggressive tightening of monetary pandemic-era monetary policies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific outside Japan up half a percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.6 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.4 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to 2nd day on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight day on Tuesday, dragged by oil & gas, IT and metal shares though a rebound in financial shares in the final hours of trade lent some support. Investors awaited more earnings reports from India Inc a day after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season.
Both headline indices finished the day down 0.8 percent, having fallen more than one percent during the session. The Sensex shed 388.2 points to end at 58,576.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,530.3, down 144.7 points from its previous close. (Read more on the April 12 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!