Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 off opening lows; HDFC twins drop 2%, Tata Steel up 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets as focus returned to the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening to fight inflation. Losses in financial, IT and consumer stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in oil & gas and metal shares lent some support. Broader markets managed to hold on to the green after a positive start, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising as much as half a percent in early deals. News updates about the Russia-Ukraine war remained on investors' radar.
Higher oil prices can lead to demand destruction, Indian economy in an upswing: Mark Matthews
Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer & Co tells CNBC-TV18 that higher crude oil rates in his view can lead to destruction of demand. Wars are always inflationary, he says.
He expects the S&P to continue to rise and rake out its high.
He believes the Indian economy is in an upswing.
NTPC, Coal India, UPL, Tata Steel, Adani Ports top blue-chip gainers
ITC, BPCL, L&T, ONGC and Bharti Airtel also among the top gainers.
On the other hand, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HCL TEch, TEch Mahindra adn ICICI Bank the worst hit among the 31 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
Here's what the 30-scrip basket looks like:
Sensex falls over 450 pts, Nifty50 slides below 17,850 dragged by financial, IT shares
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 fall as much as 0.8 percent in the first few minutes of trade after a gap-down start. The prospect of aggressive monetary policy tightening once again spooks investors globally.
The Sensex drops as much as 481.9 points to 59,694.6 and the Nifty50 slides to as low as 17,819.2, down 138.3 points from its previous close. (Read more on the opening bell)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 350 pts, Nifty50 below 17,850
In the pre-opening session, both headline indices down 0.6 percent. The Sensex down 360.8 points at 59,815.7 and the Nifty50 at 17,842.8, down 114.7 points from its previous close.
Dollar rises to nearly 2-year high on hawkish Fed comments
The US dollar hit its highest in nearly two years on Tuesday, boosted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials who pushed for a quick reduction in the Fed's bloated balance sheet, with one of them expressing openness to hefty rate increases of half a percentage point.
The dollar index rose as high as 99.526 -- its highest since late May 2020. It was last up 0.5 percent at 99.498. (Read more on the greenback)
Stocks To Watch | Tata Steel, TCS, Tata Motors, oil & gas stocks in focus
--Tata Steel India sales volumes up 10 percent, Europe volumes down 4 percent
--TCS gets order for umeployment insurance programme from US
--Tata Motors to unveil new electric vehicle, likely an SUV (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Global Cues | US 10-year yield rises above 2.5% ahead of FOMC minutes
What Happened Overnight | US equities fall ahead of FOMC minutes; markets pricing in 218 bps Fed hikes in 2022
Wall Street indices fall dragged by tech, other growth shares
Wall Street's main indices dropped on Tuesday, dragged by tech and other growth stocks.
--S&P 500: down 1.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.3 percent, its biggest fall in a month
Asian shares track Wall Street lower as Fed Governor comments spook investors
Equities in other Asian markets fall tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Comments from Fed Governor Lael Brainard bring investor focus back to the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb worsening inflation. The dollar hits a near two-year high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.3 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.7 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.9 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.5 percent
S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
SGX Nifty futures suggest gap-down start ahead on Dalal Street
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- fall as much as
161 points or 0.9 percent to 17,860, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on the Street.
Sensex, Nifty50 halted 2-day winning streak on Tuesday, off 11-week highs
Indian equity benchmarks put an end to a two-day winning run on Tuesday, retreating from 11-week peaks scaled in the previous session, amid weakness across financial stocks as HDFC Bank and HDFC took a breather after the boost triggered by the announcement of a merger between the two.
Globally, shares made cautious gains as news updates about the Russia-Ukraine war kept investors on the back foot.
The Sensex fell 435.2 points or 0.7 percent to end at 60,176.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,957.4, down 96 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the April 6 session)
