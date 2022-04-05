Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 suffered minor cuts in early deals on Tuesday as losses in financial stocks offset gains in auto, IT and consumer names. Globally, investors remained on the back foot tracking updates about the Russia-Ukraine war, which is in its sixth week. Broader markets, however, managed to hold on to the green following a positive start, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.7 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining one percent.
HDFC twins cool off after Monday's surge
The HDFC twins -- HDFC and HDFC Bank -- drop nearly two percent, following Monday's surge after the companies announced a merger. HDFC shares decline as much as 1.7 percent to Rs 2,632.2 and the HDFC Bank stock as much as two percent to Rs 1,624.
Eicher, Adani Ports, ONGC, M&M, Tata Motors top blue-chip gainers
Sun Pharma, UPL, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki and TCS also among the top gainers. On the other hand, the Bajaj twins, the HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd, BPCL and UltraTech the worst hit among the 21 laggards in the Nifty50 pack.
Here's what the 30-scrip basket looks like:
Sensex, Nifty slip into the red
Both headline indices give up opening gains in the first few minutes, down 0.2 percent each. The Sensex down 149.7 points at 60,462 and the Nifty50 at 18,020.6, down 32.9 points from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up 174 points, Nifty50 at 18,081
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex up 174.3 points or 0.3 percent at 60,786.1 and the Nifty50 at 18,080.6, up 27.2 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | TCS, Zomato, SBI Cards in focus today
--TCS signs multi-year deal with US-based co
--Carlyle to sell 2.9 crore SBI Cards shares through a block deal at Rs 851-876 apiece
--Fair trade regulator CCI orders a probe into Zomato, Swiggy (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Bond deals | ICICI Securities, Godrej Industries, Can Fin Homes to raise funds
--ICICI Securities to raise funds through a six-month commercial paper at a 4.65 percent coupon
--Godrej Industries to raise funds through three-month commercial paper at a 4.05 percent coupon
--CanFin Homes to raise funds through 10-month and one-year commercial papers (Catch key bond market deals)
Brokerage Views | HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial in the spotlight
--Morgan Stanley says proposed HDFC-HDFC Bank merger benefits both cos
--Citi on Bajaj Finance | Rating: Buy | Target price: Rs 8,000
--Nomura on L&T | Buy | Target: Rs 2,412
--Citi on M&M Financial Services | Buy | Target: Rs 190 (Check out the complete list of brokerage calls)
Markets pricing in 214 bps in Fed rate hikes for 2022
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair has the details:
Global Cues | Crude oil rises, US futures edge lower
Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 above 18,000 but can it stay there?
The Nifty50 has confirmed the breakout of a bullish engulfing pattern and moved above its prior swing highs, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.
"The index has sustained above its 50-day exponential moving average and showed a positive crossover in MACD and Stochastic (momentum indicators), suggesting a bullish move in the near term," he says. (Check out key market cues, technical signals, important levels to track)
Wall Street indices jump on tech, growth stock boost; Twitter surges
Wall Street's three main indices rose on Monday, boosted by tech and growth stocks, and a surge in Twitter after Elon Musk revealed his stake in the company. However, cautionary signals in the bond market and talk of more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine remained on investors' radar.
Gains were relatively concentrated as the financial sector fell, as did defensive groups such as utilities and healthcare.
--S&P 500: up 0.8 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.9 percent (Read more)
Asian shares mixed; Hang Seng surges over 2%
Equities in other Asian markets mixed in early hours on Tuesday as caution persists among investors over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan barely in the green.
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 2.1 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.4 percent
--Shanghai Stock Exchange shut
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Catch latest from CNBCTV18.com's coverage of Russia-Ukraine war
Sensex, Nifty50 scaled 11-week closing highs on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks rose to their highest levels in almost 11 weeks on Monday amid broad-based gains led by the HDFC twins, which jumped after the companies announced a mega merger. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war -- which is in its sixth week -- kept investors cautious.
The Sensex climbed up as much as 1,335.1 points or 2.3 percent to end at 60,611.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 18,053.4, up 383 points or 2.2 percent from its previous close -- their highest closing levels since January 18. (Read more on the April 4 session)
