Trade Setup | Can Nifty50 above 18,000 but can it stay there?

The Nifty50 has confirmed the breakout of a bullish engulfing pattern and moved above its prior swing highs, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

"The index has sustained above its 50-day exponential moving average and showed a positive crossover in MACD and Stochastic (momentum indicators), suggesting a bullish move in the near term," he says. (Check out key market cues, technical signals, important levels to track)