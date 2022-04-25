Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki help Sensex, Nifty recover some of initial losses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week deep in the red tracking weakness across global markets, as investors remained concerned about aggressive tightening of pandemic-era monetary policies after the Fed's hawkish comments. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 221 points or 1.3 percent at 16,959.
ICICI Bank continues to outperform HDFC on NII
|NII growth (%)
|NII growth YoY (%)
|HDFC Bank
|ICICI Bank
|Q1FY18
|20.42
|8.36
|Q2FY18
|22.00
|8.68
|Q3FY18
|24.16
|6.38
|Q4FY18
|17.70
|1.00
|Q1FY19
|15.40
|9.16
|Q2FY19
|20.62
|12.41
|Q3FY19
|21.93
|20.51
|Q4FY19
|22.82
|26.54
|Q1FY20
|22.94
|26.80
|Q2FY20
|14.89
|25.55
|Q3FY20
|12.69
|24.29
|Q4FY20
|16.15
|17.15
|Q1FY21
|17.84
|19.93
|Q2FY21
|16.73
|16.24
|Q3FY21
|15.13
|16.00
|Q4FY21
|12.60
|16.85
|Q1FY22
|8.58
|17.85
|Q2FY22
|12.09
|24.81
|Q3FY22
|13.03
|23.44
|Q4FY22
|10.24
|20.84
BPCL, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Hospitals top blue-chip laggards
JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd and Titan are also among the top losers. Only five stocks in the Nifty50 basket are holding the fort with mild gains: ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki.
Here's what the 30-scrip pack looks like:
Here's why gold may rise to at least Rs 54,000 in the coming months
Gold has already bounced back more than 34 percent from its pandemic-era low of $1,451.5 per ounce (Mar 16, 2020), but is still more than six percent below its record high of $2,073.4 an ounce (Aug 7, 2020).
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, gold could go to Rs 54,000 per 10 gms or $2,000 an ounce once again but it may be difficult for it to hold on to these prices. (Read more on gold)
Commodities | Edible oil prices surge after Indonesia bans palm oil exports
CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta has the details:
Global Cues | Crude oil extends losses, Brent below $104 a barrel
Wall Street indices tumbled on Friday
The three main US indices tanked on Friday as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term rate increases took a toll on investors. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the US central bank was preparing a 50-bps interest rate hike at its May meeting, with more to come.
--S&P 500: down 2.8 percent
--Dow Jones: down 2.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.6 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Asian shares fall investors stare at aggressive rate hikes ahead
Equities in other Asian markets fall in early hours on Monday as concerns persist about aggressive rate hikes after the Fed's hawkish commentary last week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.8 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: 2.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: 2.5 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: 1.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: 0.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.8 percent
