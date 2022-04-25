Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki help Sensex, Nifty recover some of initial losses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the week deep in the red tracking weakness across global markets, as investors remained concerned about aggressive tightening of pandemic-era monetary policies after the Fed's hawkish comments. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 221 points or 1.3 percent at 16,959. 

  • ICICI Bank continues to outperform HDFC on NII

    NII growth (%) NII growth YoY (%)
    HDFC Bank  ICICI Bank
    Q1FY18               20.42                8.36
    Q2FY18               22.00                8.68
    Q3FY18               24.16                6.38
    Q4FY18               17.70                1.00
    Q1FY19               15.40                9.16
    Q2FY19               20.62             12.41
    Q3FY19               21.93             20.51
    Q4FY19               22.82             26.54
    Q1FY20               22.94             26.80
    Q2FY20               14.89             25.55
    Q3FY20               12.69             24.29
    Q4FY20               16.15             17.15
    Q1FY21               17.84             19.93
    Q2FY21               16.73             16.24
    Q3FY21               15.13             16.00
    Q4FY21               12.60             16.85
    Q1FY22                 8.58             17.85
    Q2FY22               12.09             24.81
    Q3FY22               13.03             23.44
    Q4FY22               10.24             20.84

  • BPCL, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Hospitals top blue-chip laggards

    JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd and Titan are also among the top losers. Only five stocks in the Nifty50 basket are holding the fort with mild gains: ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

    Here's what the 30-scrip pack looks like:

  • Stocks To Watch | ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Metaliks in focus

    --ICICI Bank NIM hits all-time high, RoA crosses two percent for the first time in 7-8 years

    --HDFC Bank board recommends Rs 15.5 dividend

    --Tata Metaliks Q4 EBITDA down 60 percent, margin slides to 7.05 percent from 21.63 percent (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)

  • Records galore at ICICI Bank in March quarter 
     
    ICICI Bank continues to outperform HDFC Bank on many parameters. Here are some highlights: 
     
    --RoA crosses 2 percent for the first time in 7-8 years
     
    --RoE is the highest in 7-8 years
     
    --NIM at all-time high of 4 percent (same as July-Sept quarter)
     
    --GNPAs, NNPAs are the lowest in 29 quarters
     
    --CASA ratio is at a 12-quarter high of 48.7 percent as against HDFC Bank's 48.2 percent
     
    --ICICI Home Finance PAT hits highest level in eight quarters
     
    --Risk weight assets-to-advances ratio is at 102.9 percent, lowest in 29 quarters
     
    CNBC-TV18's Abhishek Kothari has the details: 

  • Here's why gold may rise to at least Rs 54,000 in the coming months

    Gold has already bounced back more than 34 percent from its pandemic-era low of $1,451.5 per ounce (Mar 16, 2020), but is still more than six percent below its record high of $2,073.4 an ounce (Aug 7, 2020).

    According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, gold could go to Rs 54,000 per 10 gms or $2,000 an ounce once again but it may be difficult for it to hold on to these prices. (Read more on gold)

  • Commodities | Edible oil prices surge after Indonesia bans palm oil exports

    CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta has the details:

  • Global Cues | Crude oil extends losses, Brent below $104 a barrel

  • Wall Street indices tumbled on Friday

    The three main US indices tanked on Friday as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term rate increases took a toll on investors. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the US central bank was preparing a 50-bps interest rate hike at its May meeting, with more to come.

    --S&P 500: down 2.8 percent

    --Dow Jones: down 2.8 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: down 2.6 percent (Read more on Wall Street)

  • Asian shares fall investors stare at aggressive rate hikes ahead

    Equities in other Asian markets fall in early hours on Monday as concerns persist about aggressive rate hikes after the Fed's hawkish commentary last week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.8 percent at the last count.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: 2.2 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: 2.5 percent

    --South Korea's KOSPI: 1.6 percent

    --Singapore's Straits Times: 0.5 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: down 0.8 percent

