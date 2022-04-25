Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki help Sensex, Nifty recover some of initial losses

Here's why gold may rise to at least Rs 54,000 in the coming months

Gold has already bounced back more than 34 percent from its pandemic-era low of $1,451.5 per ounce (Mar 16, 2020), but is still more than six percent below its record high of $2,073.4 an ounce (Aug 7, 2020).

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, gold could go to Rs 54,000 per 10 gms or $2,000 an ounce once again but it may be difficult for it to hold on to these prices. (Read more on gold)