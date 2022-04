Sensex, Nifty50 rebounded on Tuesday after 2-day fall

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday following two days of losses, boosted by gains across sectors and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bajaj Finance.

Investors gained Rs 4.1 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 269.4 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data. (Read more on the Apr 26 session)