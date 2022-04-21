Need to look at HDFC Bank from 3-year perspective: Elara Securities' Harendra Kumar

Harendra Kumar, Managing Director at Elara Securities, is of the view that investors need to look at HDFC Bank from a three-year perspective. "It will, at some levels, challenge the growth architecture that ICICI Bank has set up in terms of credit cards, mortgages and digital initiatives," he says.

One could have both stocks in the portfolio from a pure value trade perspective, he adds.