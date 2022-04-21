Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday, shrugging off mixed moves across global markets. At 7:12 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 86.5 points or 0.5 percent at 17,233. Investors awaited more of earnings reports from India Inc for cues. Nestle, HCL Tech, L&T Technology Services, Cyient, Rallis and ICICI Lombard General will report their financial results during the day. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID infections in parts of the world remained on investors' radar.
Need to look at HDFC Bank from 3-year perspective: Elara Securities' Harendra Kumar
Harendra Kumar, Managing Director at Elara Securities, is of the view that investors need to look at HDFC Bank from a three-year perspective. "It will, at some levels, challenge the growth architecture that ICICI Bank has set up in terms of credit cards, mortgages and digital initiatives," he says.
One could have both stocks in the portfolio from a pure value trade perspective, he adds.
Large Trade | Rs 1,741-crore Gland Pharma shares change hands
A total of 54.2 lakh Gland Pharma shares -- representing 3.3 percent of the company's equity -- worth Rs 1,741.4 crore change hands.
Nestle shares drop 2%
Nestle shares fall as much as 1.8 percent to Rs 17,990.3 apiece on BSE. The nutrition, health and wellness company is scheduled to report its financial results for the period between January and March later in the day.
HCL Tech shares make a U-turn after initial gains
HCL Technologies shares decline as much as 0.8 percent to Rs 1,081 in a U-turn after rising to as high as Rs 1,099 in the first few minutes of the day.
Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys top Sensex movers
On the other hand, weakness in stocks such as Tata Steel, Nestle and HCL Tech limits the upside in the 30-scrip gauge.
Coal India, IndusInd, Reliance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv top blue-chip gainers
Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro and Divi's are also among the top gainers.
On the other hand, Hindalco, Nestle, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel and Cipla are the worst hit among the 10 laggards in the Nifty50 basket.
Here's what the 30-scrip pack looks like 15 minutes into the opening bell:
Sensex gains over 400 pts, Nifty50 crosses 17,250
Both headline indices rise as much as 0.7 percent in the first few minutes of the session following a positive opening. The 30-scrip index gains as much as 423.1 points to 57,460.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbs to as high as 17,253.8, up 117.3 points from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 400 pts, Nifty above 17,200
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 421.1 points or 0.7 percent at 57,458.6 and the Nifty50 at 17,234.6, up 98.1 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.
Crude oil rises amid supply concerns
Curde oil rates rise about a percent as investors weighed concerns about economic growth and oil demand stagnation against tightening supplies. Brent crude is at $107.8 a barrel. (10 things to know before the opening bell)
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
Rupee opens lower at 76.28 vs US dollar
The rupee begins the day at 76.28 against the greenback. On Wednesday, it had settled at 76.21.
Stocks To Watch | Nestle, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi in focus
--Nestle, HCL Tech, L&T Tech, Cyient, Rallis, ICICI Lombard General and Tata Communications are among the companies scheduled to report their January-March numbers today.
--Tata Elxi saw constant currency revenue growth of 34.3 percent in the financial year ended March 2022, with the margin in the final three months of the year being at 32.45 percent. (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
Brokerage Views | Reliance Industries, auto, non-life insurers in the spotlight
HCL Tech, Nestle, L&T Tech, Cyient to post their financial results today
Here's what to expect from HCL Tech:
Trade Setup | Nifty50 back above 17,000 but can it extend the pullback?
The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, hinting at an inside bar-type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
This raises hopes for a pullback rally in the market, he says. (Check out market cues and important levels to track)
Global Cues | Crude oil rebounds amid worries about tighter supplies
Netflix drags Nasdaq Composite; bond yields ease
Wall Street indices finished a choppy session on Wednesday mixed as bleak Netflix earnings dragged the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Bond yields dipped after a recent strong run.
--S&P 500: flat
--Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones: up 0.7 percent (Read more on Wall Street)
Asian shares a mixed bag today
Equities in other Asian markets are a mixed bag on Thursday, mirroring the moves on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 0.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 halted 5-day losing streak on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Wednesday after a losing streak that stretched to five consecutive trading sessions. Strength in IT stocks, and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and the HDFC twins aided the rebound in headline indices.
The Sensex rose 574.4 points or one percent to end at 57,037.5 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,136.6, up 177.9 points or 1.1 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the Apr 21 session)
