Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 down 1% as rate hike fears rattle global markets; HCL Tech shares jump

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Friday's session sharply lower tracking weakness across global markets, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remark the US central bank will move aggressively to curb inflation brought back fears of steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates. Losses across sectors pulled headline indices lower, with financial, IT and auto stocks being the biggest drags. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices beginning the day up to half a percent lower. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world remained on investors' radar.
Sensex falls over 650 pts, Nifty50 cracks below 17,200
The Sensex falls as much as 666.9 points or 1.2 percent to 57,244.8 in the first few minutes of trade after a gap-down opening. The Nifty50 begins the day at 17,196.1, down 196.6 points or 1.1 percent from its previous close.
Just days before the LIC IPO, report says government may fewer shares than it planned to
The government aims to offload a five percent stake in the state-run life insurer.
The IPO size implies a market capitalisation of Rs 6 lakh crore as against Rs 10-11 lakh crore envisaged earlier. (Read more on the upcoming mega LIC IPO)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 380 pts, Nifty below 17,250
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 379.7 points or 0.7 percent at 57,532 and the Nifty50 at 17,242.8, down 149.9 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close.
Markets fully pricing in 3 hikes of 50 bps by July
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair summarises what happened overnight:
Global Cues | Crude oil hovers around $108/barrel as demand-supply issues persist
Wall Street indices tumble after Fed Chair suggests aggressive policy
Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices reversed course and posted losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the US central bank would move aggressively to curb inflation.
--S&P 500: down 1.5 percent
--Dow Jones: down 1.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.1 percent
Asian shares fall amid rate hike fears
Equities in other Asian markets fall on Friday as investors' focus returns to the prospect of aggressive rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent in early hours. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the US central bank will move aggressively to curb inflation.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.9 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 1.2 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent
Sensex, Nifty50 extended gains to 2nd day on Thursday led by IT stocks, Reliance
Indian equity benchmarks continued to recover for a second straight session on Thursday amid buying across sectors, boosted by strength in heavyweights Reliance, Infosys and the HDFC twins.
Both headline indices rose 1.5 percent. The Sensex gained 874.2 points to end at 57,911.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,392.6, up 256.1 points from its previous close. (Read more on the Apr 21 session)
