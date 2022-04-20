Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Nifty approaches 17,100 amid choppy trade; L&T Infotech drops

Trade Setup | Nifty sinks below 17,000 after a month. Can the bulls make it bounce back soon?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, and the display of violent declines in the last two sessions indicates a steep downtrend is on the way, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The overall chart pattern of the index suggests a decisive downtrend, he says. (Check out market cues and important levels to track)