Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Nifty approaches 17,100 amid choppy trade; L&T Infotech drops

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session higher amid mixed moves across global markets. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 56.5 points or 0.3 percent at 16,986.5, suggesting a start in the green ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of earnings reports from India Inc for cues. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.
Coal India hits over 2-year high
Stocks To Watch | Reliance Industries, ACC, L&T Infotech in focus
SGX Nifty futures jump nearly 140 pts
Nifty50 down 1,100 pts from recent peak
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares the details:
Global Cues | Crude oil falls 5% after IMF lowers economic growth forecasts
Trade Setup | Nifty sinks below 17,000 after a month. Can the bulls make it bounce back soon?
The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, and the display of violent declines in the last two sessions indicates a steep downtrend is on the way, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
The overall chart pattern of the index suggests a decisive downtrend, he says. (Check out market cues and important levels to track)
An earnings boost for Wall Street indices
Wall Street indices surged on Tuesday on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, though bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil.
--S&P 500: up 1.6 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.5 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 2.2 percent
Asian shares mixed despite surge in Wall Street indices
Equities in other Asian markets are a mixed bag in early hours, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3 percent, despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.5 percent
Investors lost Rs 3.4 lakh crore in 40 minutes on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks tanked in the last 40 minutes of trade or so in a volatile session on Tuesday amid a broad-based sell-off, tracking weakness across world markets. Globally, geopolitical tensions on account of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China remained on investors' radar.
The Sensex ended 703.6 points or 1.2 percent lower at 56,463.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,958.7, down 215 points or 1.3 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the April 19 session)
