Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty50 cracks below 17,500; TCS shares edge higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Tuesday amid weakness across global markets as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood. At 7:27 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 154 points or 0.9 percent at 17,588. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war, a rise in bond yields and increasing COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.
TCS Q4 | CEO Rajesh Gopinathan says happy with deal flow, pipeline has a healthy mix across sizes
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan tells CNBC-TV18 he is happy with the company's deal flow, with a healthy mix of deals in the pipeline across sizes. He says the business mix is very important for TCS.
He also says the lumpiness of large deals in the pipeline is not something that the company is focused on.
The company's double digit revenue growth aspiration does not change, Gopinathan says.
"We are in the market looking for the right asset at the right price," he adds.
TCS shares in the green after initial weakness
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares recover initial losses to make it to positive territory, a day after the IT major kicked off the corporate earnings season. The TCS stock rises as much as 0.7 percent to Rs 3,723.5 apiece on BSE, having slid to as low as Rs 3,650.1 apiece in the first few minutes of the session.
Post-market hours on Monday, TCS reported a net profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, up 1.6 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The company's quarterly revenue increased 3.5 percent sequentially to Rs 50,591 crore.
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's quarterly net profit at Rs 10,050 crore and revenue at Rs 50,390 crore.
The company's revenue in constant currency terms increased 3.2 percent as against analysts' expectation of three percent.
TCS posted an EBIT margin of 24.96 percent for Q4 as against 25.03 percent for the previous three months. Analysts had estimated the EBIT margin at 25.1 percent. (Here's what brokerages make of Tata Consultancy Services' Q4 numbers)
Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Grasim top blue-chip laggards
JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Consumer also among the top losers. Four stocks in the Nifty50 pack trade in the positive zone: Maruti Suzuki, TCS, HDFC Life and HDFC.
Here's what the 30-scrip basket looks like:
Sensex falls over 450 points, Nifty50 cracks below 17,550
Both headline indices fall as much as 0.8 percent in early deals after a gap-down start. The Sensex drops as much as 470.6 points to 58,494 and the Nifty50 slides to as low as 17,537.1, down 137.9 points from its previous close.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down over 200 pts, Nifty50 below 17,600
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex down 221.1 points or 0.4 percent at 58,743.5 and the Nifty50 at 17,584.9, down 90.1 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
Global Cues | Crude oil slips to nearly 2-month low; Brent around $100 a barrel
Catch the big themes, vital news and key events you should know before the opening bell. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors to kickstart your day. (Tune in)
US Treasury 20-year yield first part of bond market to hit 3% in this cycle
CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair shares more on what happened overnight:
Market Setup | 17,600 remains crucial for Nifty50
It looks like for starters, the Nifty will give up 17,600 but more important to watch will be whether it does that on a closing basis, according to CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal.
Indian market has a largecap problem: It is two-pronged. (Read more)
Stocks To Watch | TCS, Wipro, UltraTech, Sunteck Realty in focus
--TCS reports constant currency revenue growth of 3.2 percent in Q4 sequentially; attrition up by 210 bps
--Wipro acquires Convergence Acceleration Solutions to expand consulting capabilities
--UltraTech emerges preferred bidder for limestone block in Diggaon in Karnataka
--Suntech Realty Q4 collections up 26 percent on year-on-year basis, pre-sales up 36 percent (Check out the complete list of stocks to track today)
More downside on the cards for Nifty50?
The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart following a gap-down opening, reflecting sideways movement at the support level of 17,600, says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
The 50-scrip index is placed at its 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) around 17,650, a move below which could drag it to around 17,450, the 20-day level, he adds. (Catch market cues and what to make of technical charts now)
Wall Street stumbles as surging Treasury yields slam growth stocks
Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices fell as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood. Rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. US yields hit three-year highs.
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.2 percent
--S&P 500: down 1.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.2 percent
Asia stocks wobble as markets wary before key US inflation data
Equities in other Asian markets largely lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields spike to a three year high ahead of US inflation data which could foreshadow even more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.1 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 1.1 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: down 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent (Read more on Asian shares)
Sensex, Nifty50 fell on Monday dragged by financial, IT shares
Indian equity benchmarks fell on Monday tracking weakness across global equities, dragged by financial and IT shares though gains in oil & gas and select metal stocks limited the downside.
The Sensex shed 482.6 points or 0.8 percent to end at 58,964.6 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,675, down 109.4 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the April 11 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!